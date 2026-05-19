Morning Digest: New speed cameras in East Canton

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, May 19, and here is what you need to know.

New speed cameras in East Canton

The village of East Canton will begin using eight new speed cameras along Nassau and Wood streets this week. The cameras will snap pictures of rear license plates on cars going ten or more miles per hour over the limit. An officer will review the data before mailing out a ticket. Some residents call the cameras an invasion of privacy. But the company installing them says it helps small towns deal with police shortages. Residents argue the real traffic problems are on back streets that are being ignored.

Cavs face the Knicks tonight in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals

The Cavs will take on the Knicks tonight at Madison Square Garden for game one of the Eastern Conference finals. Fans staying here in Cleveland can attend watch parties at Rocket Arena for the first two away games. Tickets for the watch parties cost $5. The Cavs will bring the series home to Rocket Arena for game three on Saturday. The team is also hosting a free outdoor fan fest before each home game. Fans attending the home games will get a free playoff t-shirt and rally towel.

Ticket prices for Eastern Conference Finals

For Cavs fans heading to Madison Square Garden for game one be prepared to pay up. We checked overnight, and according to Stubhub the cheapest tickets for game one is around $570. And that's for the nosebleeds. If you want to sit courtside you will pay more than $13,000. Those prices are a lot steeper than game 3 here at Rocket Arena. According to Stubhub, the cheapest seat for game 3 right now is $294 dollars and a courtside seat will cost you more than $5,500.

Overnight crash leaves car mangled under Cleveland train bridge

A severe overnight crash left a car mangled under a train bridge at West 112th Street and Madison Avenue. News 5 crews were on scene, they saw a sedan that was destroyed after smashing into a concrete pillar. Lakewood fire trucks and police cruisers blocked off the intersection, and yellow caution tape surrounded the wreckage. Authorities have not yet confirmed what caused the crash or the condition of anyone involved.

Shooting at Cleveland smoke shop

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting at Exotic Smoke & More near West 130th Street and Cooley Avenue. News crews on the scene observed multiple police cruisers and crime scene tape surrounding the business, which is located just blocks north of the 1st District Police Headquarters. Cleveland EMS confirmed to News 5 that a man in his 20's was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Today As It Happened

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

In Cuyahoga Falls, a portion of State Route 8 southbound will be closed for a few hours today. The lane left of the barrier between Graham Road and the Hudson Drive bridge will be closed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The northbound lanes of State Route 176 between I-480 and Denison Avenue remain closed for emergency bridge repairs. ODOT said the lanes should reopen sometime in June.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.