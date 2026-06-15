Morning Digest: Severe winds snap trees and knock out power to thousands in Northeast Ohio

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, June 15, and here is what you need to know.

Severe winds snap trees and knock out power for thousands in Northeast Ohio

Heavy winds knocked the power out for thousands of people in Northeast Ohio. Trees snapped in half knocking down power lines, damaging homes and destroying a beloved landmark. This morning, we will have team coverage to give you a look at the damage.

Man hospitalized after late-night shooting outside Cleveland bar

A man is in the hospital after being shot in the parking lot of a Cleveland bar. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Caribbean VYBZ on Saint Clair Avenue and East 71st street. At this time, there is no information on an arrest, but we will update you as we learn more.

Tentative deal reached to end the War in Iran

After weeks of uncertainty - President Trump says a deal with Iran has been reached. The deal would open the Strait of Hormuz and further extend a shaky ceasefire in the Iran war, potentially allowing desperately needed oil and natural gas to reach the global market. But the fate of Iran's nuclear program, a major red line for both parties, is still unresolved. Officials say the deal would include a 60-day cease-fire during which there would be further nuclear negotiations.

Nearly half of Cuyahoga County families struggle to make ends meet

Nearly half of families in Cuyahoga County are struggling to afford basic needs, according to a new report from the United Way of Greater Cleveland. The organization released its 2026 ALICE Report, which tracks households that are Asset Limited, Income Constrained, and Employed. The data shows 41% of local households do not make enough money to cover essential expenses, leaving 227,000 families living paycheck to paycheck. While the figure represents a slight improvement from last year, the United Way says wages are not keeping up with inflation. A family of 4 with 2 working parents falls about $9,000 short of affording basic living costs. The families affected include full-time workers such as childcare workers, delivery drivers, and grocery store clerks. One unexpected car repair or medical bill can push these families into a financial crisis. The United Way is urging anyone who needs help to call 211. Operators can connect callers with resources for housing, childcare, and job training.

Owner of Melt Bar and Grille opens new punk rock-themed restaurant

Matt Fish, who ran Melt Bar and Grilled for 18 years, is opening a new restaurant in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Proof Public House opened Monday on Lorain Avenue, at the corner of West 41st Street and Lorain Avenue. Fish took over the building from a friend. The restaurant will feature elevated bar food on a chef-driven menu that changes seasonally. Fish describes the concept as a punk rock restaurant and bar. Fish says his entire staff is made up of restaurant industry veterans.

Shopper stuck with broken TV after missing return deadline

A Best Buy customer is out a 65-inch TV after waiting too long to open the box — and discovering the screen was shattered. Michael Saylor bought the television from Best Buy but left it in the box for more than two weeks. When he finally opened it, he found the screen was broken. Best Buy told Saylor he could not return the TV. The store has a 15-day return policy for most electronics. Best Buy offered Saylor a $75 gift card. The company says it is looking into his case. Consumer experts say shoppers should always unbox items right away and plug them in. If you miss the return window for a broken item, you should still ask for a refund.

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Your forecast

A much calmer Monday after the widespread severe storms Sunday. It’s a September feel with highs struggling to even reach 70.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.