MORNING DIGEST: Shoreway closing again today, Charges now filed in Lake County child abuse case

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday, September 26th and here is what you need to know.

Shoreway to close later this morning for ongoing water main break repairs

Here we go again. The city of Cleveland says the eastbound lanes of the Shoreway at West 45th Street will close starting at 10 a.m. this morning. This is to allow crews to continue to make repairs to a water main break that they’ve been working on since Labor Day weekend. The westbound lanes will stay open. The Shoreway is expected to fully reopen before the Monday morning commute. Officials recommend that west side drivers heading downtown including for Guardians games to use the following detours:

• I-90 eastbound via West 117th St or West 150th St, or

• Detroit Avenue to local north–south connectors like W. 25th, or W. 9th/W. Huron Rd.

Almost a year later, charges filed in Lake County child abuse case

We have been following through with a Lake County family who is fighting for justice. One year since our first report with that family, and there is a break in their case. In September 2024, the Kvoriak family was asking for the public to come forward with more information about the injuries their infant granddaughter, Makenna Rae, suffered. Almost a year later, in August 2025, a Lake County Grand Jury returned an indictment for child endangering, charging Makenna's mother, Megan Bayko, with five felony counts.

Guardians playoff tickets go on sale today

We know there is still work to be done to get to the playoffs but starting this morning at 10 a.m. you can get your tickets for the American League Wild Card Series. There’s a limit of six tickets per person per game. The Guardians could host a best of three wild card series next week depending on how they finish in the standings.

Ohio's first fully connected vehicle corridor will be in Fairlawn

The City of Fairlawn is now home to the first fully connected vehicle corridor in Ohio. The city is upgrading the technology used in its traffic signals along Market Street, also known as Route 18, to enhance emergency vehicle response times, improve on-time city transportation, and provide real-time traffic updates. So how does it work? Transponders are placed inside emergency vehicles. Those transponders then communicate with traffic controllers, who can then change traffic signals to clear a path. In turn, this reduces response times.

Facebook settlement payments on the way

Facebook users who filed a claim in Meta’s $725 million privacy settlement will soon receive their payout. But while you wait, don’t get spoofed by emails that have nothing to do with the lawsuit. We have some important reminders for those receiving payments, so you don’t waste your money.

New superintendent takes over at critical moment for Parma City Schools

The Parma City Schools has a new superintendent this year. And he's navigating some real challenges including recent school closures and various financial setbacks. Our Mike Holden has a look at the master plan and what the new superintendent has in the works.

Your forecast

