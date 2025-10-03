MORNING DIGEST: SOM Center Road construction causing trouble for E-bike riders

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday, October 3, and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

SOM Center Road construction causes trouble for E-bike riders

As construction continues along SOM Center Road in Solon, students and drivers alike are having issues navigating the area. Solon Schools recently banned the use of e-bikes on campus, leading to concerns from Bike Solon, which believes education will make this a safe option for kids getting to school.

Farley's Country Store to reopen later this month

Farley's Country Store in Munson Township is close to reopening after a Geauga County Sheriff Cruiser failed to yield—hit a pickup truck and crashed through the store in October of last year. Owner Carol Yapel took News 5’s Mike Holden inside to see the progress being made as she gets ready for a grand opening celebration on October 25th. Crews have re-faced the entire outside with fresh new siding, a new front porch and an eventual new store with some nostalgic twists on the inside.

You can now officially send mail to Green

Folks in Green have never been able to use their city name as their mailing address. Now, USPS has confirmed that families and businesses can use Green as their mailing address.

Halloween moonlight golf

If you are looking for a unique experience, The Cleveland Metroparks is having a Halloween Moonlight Golf event coming up at Shawnee Hills on Friday, October 24. The event is open to all players. Costumes are encouraged. Registration includes green Fees, glow Ball and Halloween novelties and more. Meteorologist Trent Magill be live this morning with a preview. To sign up go to https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/golf/courses/shawnee-hills-golf-course

