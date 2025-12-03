MORNING DIGEST: Special giveaway announcement this morning to visit Holiday pop-up atop Terminal Tower

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, December 3rd, and here is what you need to know.

Special giveaway announcement to visit Holiday pop-up atop Terminal Tower

Destination Cleveland, the region’s tourism bureau, will transform the Terminal Tower Observation Deck on the building’s 42nd floor into a winter wonderland with a bird’s-eye view of a new holiday-themed Illuminate CLE show on Public Square. The event, dubbed Illuminate CLE Holiday Sip and See will also feature a pop-up bar offering seasonal cocktails, hot chocolate and other libations. The pop-up experience will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 4 to 6, 11 to 13 and 18 to 19. Groups of approximately 20 people will be admitted every 45 minutes from 6 p.m. until 8:15 p.m. Tickets for the event sold out in just hours last month but we will have a special giveaway announcement coming up at 6:45 a.m. this morning.

Thrifty Christmas Shopping

Secondhand gifting is on the rise as shoppers look to save money and still give something meaningful. This morning, we have a look at ways to have a thrifty Christmas, so you don’t waste your money.

Costco sues Trump Administration over tariffs

Costco says it has been trying to keep down prices but tariffs have made things difficult. It imports many items it sells and must pay any applicable duties on those goods. Costco has not yet specified how much the tariffs have cost the company.

West Park Barber School graduates its first class

The trend of ditching 4-year colleges for trade schools is on the rise. Whether it's becoming a mechanic, electrician or barber--the trades are making a serious comeback. In West Park—they are feeling the effects of the trade boom. West Park Barber School just graduated its first official class of students. Our Mike Holden has been following this story since the school first opened. He’ll have an update on how it’s going and what the future holds for students and staff.

Donating gifts to expecting mothers

A Chardon-based organization is looking to help new and expecting mothers.“The Baby Fairy Shoppe” is an online gift-giving service where you can help surprise moms with a baby care package.You can put together packages for friends and family members or donate to a mom in need at a pregnancy shelter.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 4:30

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.