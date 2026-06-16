Morning Digest: 3 injured after sprint car crashes into infield at Wayne County Speedway

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, June 16, and here is what you need to know.

3 injured after sprint car crashes into infield at Wayne County Speedway

Three people were taken to the hospital after a sprint car crashed into the infield at Wayne County Speedway. A sprint car left the track and struck them in the infield during Ohio Sprint Speed Week. One person was critically injured and airlifted to the hospital. Ambulances transported two other patients for treatment. News 5's Mike Holden is following the very latest.

Elyria police crack down on speeders in I-90 construction zone

Elyria police are cracking down on speeding in an Interstate 90 construction zone, issuing 80 citations in just 4 days as the Ohio Department of Transportation's reconstruction project brings reduced speeds, lane shifts, and changing traffic patterns to the area. Officers began patrolling the stretch of I-90 earlier this month due to increased traffic and lane changes from construction. From June 2 to June 5, officers wrote 80 speeding citations along their stretch of the interstate.

Suspicious package evacuates Brooklyn Heights ICE building

A suspicious package triggered evacuations at a Brooklyn Heights office park, where a building houses an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office. Federal officers swept a building on Keynote Circle around 11:30 after a dog alerted to a package inside a UPS drop box in the lobby, according to a Homeland Security spokesperson. Police evacuated the building and businesses across the street. Just before 5 p.m. yesterday, the bomb squad cleared the scene. Homeland Security says the situation is resolved and people can return inside. What was in the package and whether anyone will face charges remains unclear.

Barberton mayor resigns after council removal vote

Barberton's mayor has resigned after city council voted to consider his removal in April. In a resignation letter, William Judge wrote in part: "The city council has made clear its vision for the future direction of the city. I have chosen to step aside and devote my full attention to the people who have sacrificed the most throughout my years of public service—my family." The city council president will be sworn in as mayor at 10 a.m.

Storm damage scams on the rise in Northeast Ohio

Severe storms in Northeast Ohio are leaving behind more than just physical damage. Once the skies clear, homeowners face a second threat: contractor fraud. The National Insurance Crime Bureau says contractor fraud is rising nationwide. Reports of scams jumped 38% from 2023 to 2025. Scammers target storm victims in person, online, and over the phone. David Glawe with the National Insurance Crime Bureau says homeowners should watch for red flags. "These individuals may say they work for FEMA or they're approved by FEMA. They'll ask you to pay money up front, large down payments," Glawe said. Glawe says homeowners should slow down before hiring anyone. Calling your insurance company can help confirm whether a business is legitimate.

Lady Caroline cruise sets sail on Cleveland waters with city views and buffet dining

The Lady Caroline is back for another season, offering cruises along the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland. The four-deck vessel features three fully enclosed, climate-controlled dining and dance decks, along with an open-air observation level offering views of Lake Erie and the Cuyahoga River. Meteorologist Allan Nosoff has a preview

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Today As It Happened

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Traffic impact

Starting today, the southbound lanes along Westlake's Dover Center Road between Dellwood Drive and the Bay Village border will be closed. The closure will last through Thursday. The detour takes drivers along Cahoon Road.

The ramp from Ridge Road to I-480 eastbound is now closed. ODOT will reopen the ramp in August following pavement repairs. The detour is Brookpark Road to State Road to I-480 east.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.