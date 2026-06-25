MORNING DIGEST: Stark County residents wonder how data centers could impact them

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's June 25, and here is what you need to know.

As data center proposals spread across Stark County, neighbors fear what's next

Residents near several proposed sites say they're worried about environmental impacts, quality of life, and how quickly plans are moving forward.

As data center proposals spread across Stark County, neighbors fear what's next

Cleveland Clinic expands groundbreaking brain study to new neurological hub

A groundbreaking brain study at the Cleveland Clinic is expanding. It began on the main campus back in 2022; now, volunteers can participate at a new neurological hub.

One woman's why is leading to answers in brain disease study

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