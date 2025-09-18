MORNING DIGEST: Stark County woman taken at knifepoint, How to recognize a romance scam?

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday, September 18th and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Recognizing a romance scam

Romance scams are on the rise. News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank sat down with a northeast Ohio woman who reached out to via email after her ex-husband, who passed away last summer’ lost tens of thousands of dollars in a scam. This morning, she’s pulling the curtain back on how these scams start, how quickly they escalate and end in financial ruin.

Jackson Township Police Department searching for missing endangered woman taken at knifepoint

The Jackson Township Police Department is searching for a missing endangered woman who was taken at knifepoint in Stark County Wednesday evening. According to police, Kayla Glitz, 31, was taken at approximately 6:26 p.m. by knifepoint in a vehicle by 38-year-old Jamie Triplett, who police suspect took her. Law enforcement said they are concerned for Glitz's safety.

ABC pulls Jimmy Kimmel show off air ‘indefinitely’ over Charlie Kirk comments

ABC has suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live” indefinitely over on-air comments he made about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.The decision comes after the president of the country’s largest tv broadcaster, *Nexstar* announced its ABC affiliates would no longer air Kimmel’s program. We should note that although WEWS is an ABC affiliate, this station is owned by E.W. Scripps.

Judge temporarily blocks law that would shift control of STRS Board

A Franklin County judge has temporarily blocked a new law that would shift control of the State Teachers Retirement System board from educators to political appointees. Judge Andy Miller froze the law, which was set to take effect at the end of the month, until the court holds another hearing to determine if it should be delayed indefinitely while the case moves forward. This ruling is in response to a lawsuit filed Wednesday by the Ohio Education Association, the Ohio Federation of Teachers, and the Ohio Conference of the American Association of University Professors.

Roundabouts proving to be effective in reducing crashes in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Transportation has released new data showing the effectiveness of roundabouts in reducing crashes. ODOT analyzed crash data from 76 intersections that had been converted to roundabouts and found that single-lane roundabouts decreased injury crashes by 69% while multi-lane roundabouts resulted in a 25% decline.

Good Morning Cleveland at 4:30

Your forecast

Traffic impacts

The ramp from Chester Avenue to I-90 westbound will close tonight at 11.

