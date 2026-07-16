Morning Digest: Statewide Air Quality Advisory takes effect Thursday morning

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, July 16, and here is what you need to know.

Statewide Air Quality Advisory takes effect Thursday morning

A statewide Air Quality Advisory takes effect at 7 a.m. Thursday as wildfire smoke continues to move in from Canada, and will remain in place through Friday The Ohio EPA estimates the air quality index could reach the "unhealthy" range during that time. People with chronic health issues may experience worsening symptoms. Health officials recommend staying indoors and in air conditioning to avoid exposure. Anyone outside who experiences a sore or scratchy throat is encouraged to contact their doctor. Call 911 in an emergency.

Akron Foodbank watches Cyclospora outbreak amid source search

The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank is closely monitoring a Cyclospora outbreak as the FDA and Ohio Department of Health work to identify the source of the parasite The foodbank has two full-time employees dedicated to food safety and handling. While recall notices arrive daily, they are typically tied to a specific product. This outbreak is different — investigators have not yet identified a source, though health officials have warned the parasite is often linked to leafy greens, fresh herbs, and berries. Dan Flowers, president and CEO of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, said the organization is weighing caution against waste.

How to help Akron planners make streets safer

The City of Akron is developing a comprehensive safety plan to reduce the number of traffic deaths and injuries for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. Funded by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Akron's Safe Streets for All initiative is focusing on safety improvements in two neighborhoods: Copley-Maple and East Akron. In the Copley-Maple neighborhood, the city wants to identify safety concerns on Copley and Diagonal roads, as well as South Maple and West Exchange streets. In the East Akron neighborhood, the study covers Lovers Lane, Arlington Road and East Archwood Avenue. Akron police reports have identified these areas as accident hot spots. The city offers several ways for residents to get involved. Engagement events are happening over the next two weeks, including two tonight at 6 p.m. at the Ed Davis Community Center and the East Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation.

St. Paul Grecian Festival is back in North Royalton

The St. Paul Grecian Festival is back in North Royalton, bringing authentic Greek food, live music and dancing to Saint Paul's Greek Orthodox Church on Wallings Road. The multi-day festival opens Thursday at 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday hours begin at 11 a.m. Crews worked overtime to prepare for the event, which features baklava, gyros, a beer garden and carry-out food options. Live music and dancers are also part of the celebration. The festival serves as a major fundraiser for the church. Plenty of parking and a shuttle service are available on site.

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Traffic impact

Miles Road in Solon is closed for a water main break. The Solon Police Department in Facebook post says local access on Miles between Blossom Lane and Brainard Road east is open. Local access is also available from Harper Road west to Miles Farmers Market.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has reopened the entrance ramp from Warren Road to I-90 eastbound.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.