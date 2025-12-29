MORNING DIGEST: Shooting at Raising Cane's in Mayfield Heights leaves 1 injured

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, Dec. 29, and here is what you need to know.

Shooting at Raising Cane's in Mayfield Heights leaves one injured

One person was shot overnight at a Raising Cane's in Mayfield Heights. Mayfield Heights Police confirm the person who was shot was taken to a hospital for treatment. No word on their condition this morning. News 5 reporter, Mike Holden will be live on scene this morning with the latest.

Strong winds trigger widespread power outages across northeast Ohio, leaving over 8,000 without power

It's expected to be very windy today with wind gusts reaching up to 40 to 60 mph. The wind is causing power outages all over Northeast Ohio. According to FirstEnergy, thousands of people are waking up without power

Ohio turnpike issues travel ban amid windy conditions

Due to the windy conditions, the Ohio Turnpike has issued a travel ban for certain vehicles today. Vehicles like commercial trucks, mobile homes and office trailers will not be allowed to travel on the turnpike. Vehicles like passenger cars, pickup trucks, self-propelled motor homes, single 53-foot trailers, will not be affected by the travel ban. The ban is set to last until 11:59 p.m.

Browns defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers 13 to 6

The Cleveland Browns hosted their last home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field. Myles Garrett did not break the sack record, but the Browns did come out on top. The Browns hit the road next week to play the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

Finding the best end of the year car deals

If you have been thinking about buying a new car, the end of the year may be the best time to do it. Consumer reporter, John Matarese is going to explain why you should buy a new car before the year ends.

Your forecast

Traffic impact

Canal Road under the Pleasant Valley Bridge will be closed today in Valley View.

