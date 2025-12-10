MORNING DIGEST: Study finds Instacart is charging different prices on the same item

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, December 10th, and here is what you need to know.

Study finds Instacart is charging different prices to different customers on the same grocery items in the same stores

Instacart customers may be surprised to discover they are unwittingly paying more for the same items sold by some of America's major retail chains than their fellow shoppers. A report by Consumer Reports and Groundwork Collaborative found that identical grocery items on Instacart could differ in price by as much as 23% from one customer to the next. At a Target store in North Canton the wildly popular grocery app charged a customer $2.99 for Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter one day in September – while other Instacart users that day paid as much as $3.59 for the same jar picked up from the same location, according to the study.

ODOT using different methods to treat the roads ahead of your morning commute

ODOT says they have a little more than 250 trucks out in Northeast Ohio. They are warning drivers to make sure you give plows plenty of room to work.Another plow was just hit making it a total of nine so far this winter season. ODOT says ahead of this rain and snow mix they used a couple of different methods to treat the roads. On Tuesday, when temperatures were a little colder, they mixed beet juice with salt brine to create a product called “Beet Heet.” ODOT says the beet juice is non-staining and has a slightly sticky factor that helps it stay on the road. When temperatures warmed up, the transitioned to more of a salt and salt brine mix.

CMSD Board Unanimously Approves Building Brighter Futures Plan

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the District’s Building Brighter Futures recommendation, a comprehensive plan designed to strengthen educational opportunities and ensure long-term financial stability. Starting in the 2026-27 academic year, the BBF plan will result in 45 PreK-8 schools and 14 high schools, 29 fewer schools than currently in operation today. All high schools will provide college and career pathways, and all elementary schools will offer enrichment courses. The initiative is projected to save CMSD at least $30 million annually and prevent the district from being placed under state fiscal watch.

New speed limit signs installed along Lake Ave. in Cleveland

If you are driving along Lake Avenue between West 117th St. and Detroit Avenue in Cleveland, you’ll notice new speed limit signs have been installed because the city has now lowered the speed limit from 35 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour. The new speed limit signs were put in place after the city conducted a lengthy traffic study. Traffic studies showed most drivers already traveled near 30 mph, while about 10% exceeded 35 mph in certain areas. City records noted four serious injury crashes along this stretch over the past four years. Even small speed reductions matter. Research shows that reducing the average speed by just 1 mph can lead to a 5% decrease in crashes.

Vote expected tomorrow to extend ACA tax subsidies

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote tomorrow on the Democrats’ plan to extend the Affordable Care Act tax subsidies. Failure to extend the tax credit would mean health insurance premiums would likely more than double for more than 500,000 Ohioans. Republicans are kicking around several of their own proposals including one put forward by Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno. He tells our John Kosich he supports a two-year extension on the credits but with a series of reforms including an income gap so families making over $200,000 a year wouldn’t be eligible.

