Morning Digest: Ohio Rep. Max Miller faces calls to quit race over abuse claims

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, August 3, and here is what you need to know.

Ohio Rep. Max Miller faces calls to quit race over abuse claims

Republican Rep. Max Miller of Ohio is facing growing calls to end his re-election campaign over domestic abuse allegations. Miller is in a bitter custody battle with his ex-wife, who is the daughter of Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno. Police reports show she accuses Miller of throwing her against a wall and holding a gun to her head. Sen. Moreno says Miller is not fit for office and needs professional help.

Miller denies the allegations.

"My former wife is engaging in a pattern of reporting incredible, serious, and destructive allegations with absolutely no evidence," Miller said.

Miller vows to stay in the race ahead of a Wednesday deadline to replace him. Democrats are eyeing his seat as a possible target. Miller won the district two years ago with just over 51 percent of the vote.

Suspect in murder of North Royalton building commissioner to appear in court this morning

Edward Biesiada is set to appear in court this morning after he was charged for shooting and killing North Royalton's building commissioner. Biesiada was arraigned in Parma Municipal Court last Monday, and he was charged with one count of murder, which is a first-degree felony. Biesiada's appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

New details emerge in deadly Willoughby Police shooting

We just learned new information about a deadly shooting by Willoughby police officers this weekend. Officers were called to a home on Robin Hood Drive for a disturbance around 9:30 Friday night. When officers arrived, they found Anthony Green, 45, armed with a knife and threatening to harm a woman at the home. According to police, Green walked out of the home, approached officers, and ignored multiple commands to drop the knife. Officers tried to tase him, but it was unsuccessful. Officers shot Green, and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Lakewood passes legislation allowing gender-neutral restrooms in businesses

A newly passed city council registration now gives businesses in Lakewood the option to convert existing single-user men's and women's restrooms to gender-neutral restrooms. Your Cuyahoga County reporter, Mike Holden, will be live this morning to share how city leaders and businesses came together, and how residents are feeling about the change.

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