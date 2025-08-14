MORNING DIGEST: Tariffs hurting some local small businesses

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday, August 14, and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

Tariffs hurting plant store in Cleveland

Lori Switaj has operated Recreational Pots and Plants, a storefront on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland specializing in pots and plants. For the past four years, the price she was quoted for her plants and pots was the price she paid. There were no big surprises, until last week when she went to order more pots from Canada and noticed that she was going to be billed an extra $197 from the shipper on a $500 order. Switaj says buying pots made in America at the volume she needs is not an option. Her eventual choice will be to either take the loss and eat the additional cost herself or pass it onto her customers.

CSU to restore U-Pass with some changes

Cleveland State University says it will restore the U-Pass student transit program. But there will be some changes. New eligibility requires full-time enrollment, defined by CSU as 12 credits for undergraduates, nine credits for graduate students, and 12 credits for law students. Previously, the pass was for anyone taking at least one credit hour.

Aliza Sherman's murder suspect, Gregory Moore, asks for new DNA test on watch

The attorney for the man charged with murder in the death of Aliza Sherman has asked for an independent DNA test on a watch found on Sherman at the time of her killing. In a motion just filed, Moore's attorney argues the DNA found on the watch was not that of Moore or Sherman’s estranged husband. A pretrial hearing is set for noon today.

Feast of the Assumption starts tonight

An annual tradition will return to Little Italy beginning tonight. We’re talking about the Feast of the Assumption. Big crowds are expected for the four-day Catholic Street Festival that’s more commonly referred to as “The Feast.” It’s centered around Holy Rosary Church on Mayfield Road in Cleveland’s Little Italy Neighborhood.

Project H.O.P.E.

For over 25 years, Project H.O.P.E. (Health Outreach for Prevention and Empowerment) has worked to remove barriers to care for uninsured and underinsured residents in Cleveland and surrounding communities. Project H.O.P.E. remains focused on empowering individuals through education, prevention, and access to healthcare.

Doctor's advice on getting ready to head back to school

A pediatrician answers our questions about the importance of back-to-school physicals, immunizations, and how to boost your immunity ahead of cold and flu season.

Villaview Road between E.185th Street and Neff Road will be reduced to just westbound traffic until October.

