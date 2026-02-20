MORNING DIGEST: Tax scams are on the rise

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Feb. 20, and here is what you need to know.

Tax scams are on the rise

The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning after impostor scams and identity theft reports increased during tax filing season.

How's the weather in Arizona for spring training?

While we have seen a brief reprieve from the cold weather this week, it returns this weekend, and so does the snow. The Guardians spring training season kicks off on Saturday in Goodyear, Arizona. Meteorologist Jorge Torres from our sister station, KNXV, has a quick look at the forecast for the game.

Your forecast

A stray downpour is possible early this morning, with a brief temperature spike to the 50s late-morning. Windy and much colder this afternoon with 40+ mph gusts and temperatures dropping to the lower 30s and some snow/graupel squalls east of Cleveland this evening.

Cleveland weather

Traffic impact

