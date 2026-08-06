Morning Digest: Teaching kitchen coming to Cleveland’s West Side Market

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, August 6, and here is what you need to know.

Teaching kitchen coming to Cleveland’s West Side Market

The Cleveland Clinic is donating $1 million to build the first-ever teaching kitchen at the West Side Market. The high-tech kitchen will be built in a vacant space on the second floor of the market, which has served the community for more than a century. It will host cooking classes, chef demonstrations, and nutrition education. Construction on the kitchen starts this fall and it is expected to open in the fall of 2027. The Clinic is also giving $50,000 to support food security programs at the market.

Man and 8-year-old girl shot on Interstate 71 in Cleveland

A man and a young girl are recovering after being shot on Interstate 71 in Cleveland. A 33-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl were stopped on the side of Interstate 71 southbound near Fulton Road when people from another vehicle fired at them. The girl was hit in the leg, and the man was grazed by a bullet. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover. Cleveland Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.

Leprosy case confirmed in Summit County

A case of leprosy has been confirmed in Summit County — the second case in Ohio this year. Leprosy is caused by a very slow-growing bacteria, meaning it can take months for symptoms to appear. The slow growth also makes it difficult to spread. It would take months of close contact with an infected person for the disease to be transmitted. Leprosy is curable with antibiotics. Health experts are monitoring the case but say it is not a significant public health concern.

Massillon sets zoning rules for data centers ahead of moratorium expiration

Massillon City Council has approved new zoning regulations limiting where data centers can be built in the city — and the rules are in place before any developer submits a proposal. Under the new rules, data centers can only be built in areas already zoned for heavy industry. Large facilities must also be located at least 400 feet from residential districts. Near the Massillon Technology and Energy Park, there is a site already mentioned by a data center developer. The area is zoned for heavy industry, which would allow a center to be built there. Council members have heard concerns from residents, and the new regulations are designed to ensure safeguards exist before a proposal arrives.

New signs target crash spike on I-90 in Lorain County

New signs and road markings are going up on Interstate 90 in Lorain County to address a recent spike in crashes in a construction zone. The Ohio Department of Transportation is reconstructing the westbound lanes, splitting traffic into two separate paths. Drivers have been getting confused and crashing near the entrance ramps. Crews are now adding "Merge" and "Stay in Line" signs to reduce the confusion. ODOT says drivers also need to do their part to keep the work zone safe. The current lane setup will remain in place until November, when crews will open two lanes in each direction for the winter.

ODOT to add more signage in I-90 construction zone in Lorain County

New mosaic sculptures bring color and community pride to Cleveland's Buckeye Road corridor

Four new mosaic sculptures are bringing color to Cleveland's Southeast Side along the Buckeye Road corridor. The pieces feature characters including the Boom Box Kid and the Astronomer. The city commissioned the project for just over $48,000. The artist behind the new sculptures is based in Pittsburgh but is no stranger to the Buckeye neighborhood. He also created the "Music Man" statue in the area. Neighbors say the new artwork highlights a positive shift in the community.

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Your forecast

Another HOT and humid day on tap with the only relief coming to our West Region. It's coming in the way of t-storms. Better shot at storms for the rest of NEO Friday.

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