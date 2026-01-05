MORNING DIGEST: What is next for Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski?

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, Jan.5 , and here is what you need to know.

Browns finish season with win but questions remain about Kevin Stefanski’s future

The Cleveland Browns ended the season on a good note by winning their last two games against their divisional opponents. But this morning, there are still looming questions over who will lead the team next year? Today is Black Monday in the NFL. It's a time after the final regular season game-- when traditionally, franchises make tough decisions regarding their head coach and the team's future. So this morning, all eyes will be on the front office to see if and when Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski will return or exit next season. News 5's Mike Holden will be live this morning from Browns headquarters in Berea with the latest and what fans think should happen.

Myles Garrett sets new NFL single-season sack record

There is now a new single-season sack record holder, and his name is Myles Garrett. Garrett entered Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals needing just one more sack to break the record. Since the beginning of the season, Garrett has been on a mission to etch his name in the history books and he did just that by sacking Joe Burrow in the fourth quarter.

Former boyfriend of Amanda Dean to be sentenced today

The man who pleaded guilty in the death of his girlfriend Amanda Dean is set to be sentenced today. Dean was last seen in Huron County in 2017. Last month, Frederick Reer pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. He's scheduled to be sentenced at 9:00 a.m. this morning.

Teen charged in Mayfield Heights Raising Cane's shooting to appear in court today

An 18-year-old charged in connection to a shooting that killed a 16-year-old at Raising Cane's in Mayfield Heights is expected in court today. According to the prosecutor's office, Jaisean Richardson is charged with improper handling of a firearm. Richardson's hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Akron water may appear discolored after west side main break, city says it is safe

If you live in Akron your water may be discolored, but the city says the water is safe to drink. A water main break on the city's west side Saturday morning caused the discoloration. The city says the color comes from iron particles that get scoured off in the water main pipe when flow is reversed or accelerated. The city advises you to try to clear the line by opening the cold water only for about five minutes.

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Here comes the thaw! Temps soaring from the 20s this morning into the 40s this afternoon. Snow ending QUICKLY before sunrise with sun and a southwest breeze trying to help us warm. Rain returns tomorrow but the chill holds off for a few days.

Traffic impact

Fairview Park's West 210th Street will be closed today between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. for lead service line replacement. The street will be closed from the Lorain Road to Center Ridge Road. Detour signs will be posted at the intersections of West 210th Street and Lorain Road and West 210th Street and Center Ridge Road.

On Wednesday, the City of Kent will close a portion of Horning Road as a part of the continuing East Main Street Construction project. Horning Road will be closed between Theater Drive and Loop Road until further notice.

