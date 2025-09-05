MORNING DIGEST: The countdown to the Browns home opener

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday, September 5 and here is what you need to know.

Browns home opener preview

The countdown is on. The Browns welcome the Bengals to Huntington Bank Field on Sunday. From what’s new this year, to traffic restrictions and road closures to the forecast we have team coverage to get you ready for the game.

What's the best way to fix a pothole?

Potholes can happen at any time and can quickly turn a smooth ride into a bumpy one and in Northeast Ohio we see of a lot of them. That's why Munir Nazal's research team at the University of Cincinnati began a year-long research project focused on fixing these troublesome holes. Our Caitlin Hunt talked to his team about what they uncovered.

Local food banks bracing for impact of SNAP cuts

It feels like every trip to the grocery store gets more costly. Some lower income families supplemented those costs with SNAP benefits. Now certain groups are at risk of losing those benefits. The biggest change going into effect this fall is work reporting requirements. Now, when adults do not report working 20 hours per week or complete paperwork to be exempt, they will only be eligible for SNAP benefits for three months every three years. These changes might lead folks to need more help at places like local food banks.

Pricy Halloween costs

From football to witches and pumpkins, you can already find a ton of fall décor on store shelves as shoppers gear-up for Halloween. But the upcoming holiday season is going to be more expensive this year in part to tariffs on imported goods.

Powerball jackpot sores to $1.7 billion

The Powerball jackpot is now the third largest in lottery history. The winner could choose to either receive that money in payments over 30 years or take a lump sum of nearly $770 million. Either way, it’s a lot of money for someone to come into all at once. So financial experts are encouraging any potential winner to have a plan in place including hiring an attorney and a financial planner before you claim your winnings.

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Cleveland weather

Traffic impacts

