MORNING DIGEST: The future of Burke Lakefront, businesses want their voices heard

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, August 7, and here is what you need to know.

The future of Burke Lakefront, businesses want their voices heard

The future of the Burke Lakefront Airport is still unclear, and many businesses want their voices heard. Mayor Justin Bibb continues to keep his eye on the property's potential. Your Cuyahoga County reporter, Mike Holden, will be live this morning to share what businesses are saying.

'We need to talk.'

Cleveland launches First-in-Ohio highway vehicle to protect first responders

The City of Cleveland is launching a new tool that protects first responders on the highway. Cleveland is the first city in Ohio to deploy a dedicated highway crash attenuator vehicle. Your transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt, will be live this morning to share how this new project will save lives while also saving the city money.

Ohio Tax-free weekend, what you need to know before you shop

Attention shoppers! Tax-free weekend is here. Clothing that's $75 or less will be tax-free, along with school supplies and instructional materials that are $20 or less, Sales tax still applies to items like electronics, sports equipment, and any other items purchased for business use. Online purchases are eligible for the exemption if the order is completed and paid for during the holiday window.

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Your forecast

SOAKED this morning. We'll dry out midday but we're not totally done with the rain for the day. We're tracking another round this afternoon that could be even stronger.

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.