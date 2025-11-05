MORNING DIGEST: The latest election results across Northeast Ohio

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, November 5th and here is what you need to know.

The latest election results across Northeast Ohio

We are checking in on some of the biggest races and issues across Northeast Ohio.The results are in for several school levies including Parma, Lorain and Ashtabula.We are also following the latest on the mayoral races in Cleveland, Cleveland Heights and East Cleveland.

Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank in crisis mode

The Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank is prepping for a huge distribution today. They are preparing to give out 100,000 pounds more food than a usual day. CEO Dan Flowers says what they’re seeing right now is unlike anything before and we’re only four days into the Snap benefit cut-off. Flowers says usually the food bank supplements families who also use Snap Benefits to buy groceries but it doesn’t completely replace the federal program.

At least seven dead after UPS plane crashes in fireball

At least seven people are dead after a UPS cargo plane crashed Tuesday while taking off from the Louisville airport - leaving a trail of flames just miles from the city’s downtown. At least 11 people were injured, some with "very significant" injuries," according to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who said he believes the number of casualties will increase following the catastrophic crash.

84-month car loans hit a record high

There’s another sign consumers are searching for ways to stretch their dollar even further. News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank has learned car owners are now looking to lengthen their loans. An auto refinance company tells him for the first time 84-month refinance terms have become the most popular among borrowers.

Premium Pain: Young and uninsured

Young adults turning 26 are approaching what’s considered a “Health Insurance Cliff.” It’s a time when many of them lose their family’s coverage. They can also be one of the largest groups hardest hit by increasing premiums. News 5 anchor Mike Broobank is taking a closer look at how these young adults are navigating an increasingly expensive marketplace.

Your forecast

Warm, windy and eventually wet (for some) today. Let's start with the good... we're in the lower 60s today! We get there thanks to the wind. Gusts to 40mph for everyone today, could be even stronger along the North Coast. That's enough for blowing debris. It's all in advance of a few t-showers. Best shot for rain is east of CLE from 3pm to 7pm. Nothing strong/damaging expected.

Traffic impacts

