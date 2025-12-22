MORNING DIGEST: Three kids 12 and under led police on chase in stolen car

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, Dec. 22, and here is what you need to know.

Lorain County expands on-demand transit service with help from federal grant

We have been telling you about how some people in Lorain County have struggled to use public transportation in the area. The county says riders can take up to two hours to get from point A to point B on its fixed route system. However officials say Lorain County Transit's on-demand app-based service is making a difference. Transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt, will be live this morning to explain how a federal grant is expanding this service.

Three kids 12 and under lead police on chase in stolen car

Three kids, ages 12, 11, and 8, led police on a chase in a stolen car Saturday, according to the Newburgh Heights Police Department. According to police, an 11-year-old was driving a car that was stolen from Parma. Officers chased the car on Harvard Avenue west over the Denison Bridge. Shortly after the chase began, the car crashed into a house on Denison Avenue, police said. No injuries were reported.

Governor Dewine signs bill shortening voting timelines

Governor Mike Dewine just signed a bill that affects voting timelines. This new bill will shorten voting timelines during elections. Columbus Bureau reporter, Morgan Trau, explains how this new bill could impact your vote.

New vaccine targeting aggressive breast cancer shows promising early results

There is a new breast cancer vaccine that specifically targets triple-negative breast cancer, which is the most aggressive and deadly form. The first phase of this new vaccine study has already started. News 5 Nadeen Abusada shows us what doctors say about these promising results, and what the next phase of the vaccine will look like.

Powerball jackpot grows to $1.6 billion as Ohio ticket wins $1 million

The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing and growing after no one won in Saturday night's drawing. The powerball jackpot is now at $1.6 billion dollars. You can watch tonight's drawing live right before News 5 at 11.

Millions expected to travel for holiday as drivers urged to prepare for heavy traffic

If you are heading out of town this morning for the holiday it's important to make sure you are ready for the traffic. According to AAA , more than 122 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles during the holiday period. AAA recommends you have an emergency travel kit with essentials such as water, snacks, a flashlight, a tool box and blankets.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

The National Report

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.