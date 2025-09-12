MORNING DIGEST: Trauma survivors betrayed by imposter scheme

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday, September 12th and here is what you need to know.

The Facebook parrot rescue that wasn’t

While there are so many out there right now, there's one scheme that continues to rapidly spike in cases. This heads up is so important because it's a strategy that could easily catch any of us off guard. News 5 Anchor Mike Brookbank shares the story of two Northeast Ohio women, bonded by trauma, who faced a new crisis together that left them vulnerable and taken advantage of when they needed help the most.

Charlie Kirk shooting death

The manhunt for the shooter that killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk is intensifying this morning as Utah officials release new video and photos of the person of interest in the case. Investigators obtained clues, including a palm print, a shoe impression and high-powered hunting rifle found in a wooded area along the path the shooter fled. But they have yet to name a suspect or cite a motive in the killing. Authorities say they’ve received more than 7,000 leads and tips in the case. That’s the most since the Boston Marathon bombing.

Map issue behind CMSD bus trouble for local family

This morning, we’re following through with a Cleveland mom who is finally getting some answers after a terrifying experience on the first week of school. She reached out to News 5 after capturing a bus driver with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District leaving her sons on the wrong side of a busy road without any help to cross. But now after some back and forth with the school district, she tells our Caitlin Hunt her boys now have a safer way to get to school.

Part of the Shoreway is closing today for urgent repairs

A portion of the Shoreway is expected to be closed after this morning’s rush hour to allow for crews to fix a damaged water main beneath the roadway. The City of Cleveland says starting around 10 a.m. this morning, the Shoreway will be shut down in the eastbound direction from West 45th Street to West 28th St. It will remain closed through the weekend and reopen just before Monday morning’s commute. The westbound lanes will remain fully open while the repairs are made. For drivers planning to head downtown this weekend, there are two detours you can take.



Interstate 90 East via West 117th Street or West 50th Street.

Detroit Avenue to local north and south connectors like West 25th Street or West 9th Street and Huron Road.

8 students injured in bus crash in Sandusky County

Eight students and two others were injured after a crash involving a school bus in Sandusky County last night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Northwood Local Schools bus didn’t stop at a stop sign and was struck by an oncoming Jeep Compass. There were 26 people, including students, on-board the bus at the time of the crash. One student was flown to Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. 7 other students and the bus driver were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Get ready to eat your heart out at Taste of the Browns.

September is Hunger Action Month, and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is teaming up with the Cleveland Browns. Taste of the Browns will happen Sept. 15 at Huntington Bank Field. This year's event will feature nearly 40 local businesses offering different types of food and beverages. We our live this morning with a preview of the fundraiser.

