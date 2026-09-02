Morning Digest: Travis Kelce buys $5M lakefront mansion in Bratenahl

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, September 2nd, and here is what you need to know.

Travis Kelce buys $5M lakefront mansion in Bratenahl

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a new home in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Heights native purchased a lakefront mansion in Bratenahl for more than $5 million. The Gilded-Age estate features 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and is nicknamed Moyenage. A local renovation firm bought the property last year and restored it before Kelce purchased the home in March, about four months before he married pop star Taylor Swift.

Dozens of Northeast Ohio schools closed today due to heat advisories

Many local schools are closing or adjusting schedules because of the extremely hot temperatures. The list includes: North Olmsted City Schools, Parma City Schools and Chardon Local Schools. A heat advisory is currently in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties, where the hottest conditions began building Tuesday. Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula and Portage counties were added from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Glenville football players charged in Dick's Sporting Goods theft

11 members of the Glenville High School football team are now facing charges after they allegedly stole more than $4,500 worth of clothing, cleats and other gear from a Dick's Sporting Goods near Columbus. Nine juveniles and two adults — identified as Ty Martin and Eason Hankins — face charges in connection with the incident, which occurred Thursday as the team traveled from Cleveland for a Friday night game against Olentangy Liberty. New surveillance video from Grove City police shows members of the Glenville Tarblooders inside the store. Police said team coaches and one player involved cooperated with officers during the investigation and returned two bags of stolen gear. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District said in a statement: "We are aware of this incident and are gathering information to determine appropriate next steps." The district said the incident is still under review when asked whether the players or team could face discipline and why players involved in the theft were allowed to play Friday night.

Nurse's aide charged with stealing from elderly nursing home resident

A nurse's aide faces felony theft charges after police say she stole $2,500 from an 86-year-old nursing home resident in North Olmsted. The case began in July when a woman reported that her 86-year-old sister, who lives in a North Olmsted nursing facility, noticed $2,500 missing from her account. Police obtained security footage from a Westlake bank showing a 37-year-old woman making withdrawals at an ATM. Police identified that woman as a night shift nurse's aide at the facility. The aide was immediately fired and arrested last Thursday. She now faces felony theft charges.

Cleveland pilot project uses mini roundabouts to slow speeding drivers

A new pilot project in Cleveland is using paint and plastic posts to slow down speeding drivers. Five mini roundabouts are now open along Bridge Avenue between West 38th and West 58th streets. City leaders say a recent study caught one driver going 80 miles per hour in the residential area. The mini roundabouts cost $30,000 to install — much cheaper than traditional concrete roundabouts or replacing aging traffic lights.The city plans to add more speed tables to the area next. Crews will also install hundreds of new posts to help drivers spot pedestrians.

Nepal disaster relief scams expected to surge

As the world watches the heartbreaking news coming out of Nepal, experts warn that scammers are likely to follow the headlines — and target people looking for ways to help. Schemes surrounding charitable giving routinely surface after natural disasters. In 2024, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center logged more than 4,500 complaints of fraudulent charities and crowdfunding accounts, with a total loss of $96 million from fake humanitarian relief drives. Before making a donation, you can check on the legitimacy of a charity by visiting give.org, the site backed by the Better Business Bureau. Another resource is Charity Navigator.

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Traffic impact

ODOT will continue inspections of the Charles Berry Bascule Bridge in Lorain today. Crews will inspect the bridge deck and lane closures on the bridge will be needed to complete the inspections.

In Lakewood, the intersection of Madison Avenue and West 117th Street will have traffic flow changes for construction. Eastbound traffic on Madison will be detoured south down West 177th Street and Berea Road. Left turns are also prohibited at the intersection.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.