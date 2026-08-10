Morning Digest: Trial begins today for Canton officers charged in Frank Tyson’s death

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, August 10, and here is what you need to know.

Trial begins today for Canton officers charged in Frank Tyson’s death

The trial for two Canton police officers charged in the death of Frank Tyson begins today. Camden Burch and Beau Schoenegge face reckless homicide charges in connection with Tyson's death in police custody in April 2024. Body camera video showed an officer kneeling on Tyson's back for about 30 seconds. Tyson told officers he could not breathe. He remained unresponsive for several minutes before officers checked on him. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide. A jury will now decide the fate of the two officers. The trial is expected to last at least two weeks. If convicted, the officers could face up to three years in prison. Tyson's family is also suing the city for $13 million.

Jury selection begins in trial of 2 Canton police officers charged in Frank Tyson’s death

2 women found dead after Canton apartment fire; wounds suspicious

Canton Police are investigating after two women were found dead following an apartment fire Sunday morning. According to the Canton Fire Department, calls came in around 10 a.m. for a fire on Alan Page Drive. When firefighters searched the building, they found 42-year-old Katina Spells and 31-year-old Kourtni Yeager inside with severe burns. Police said both women had wounds that were "not associated with the fire." Both were taken to nearby hospitals, where they later died. Canton Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to call the Canton Communication Center.

Greater Cleveland RTA announces more service cuts; public meetings begin today

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority plans to cut several bus routes as ridership has dropped nearly 40% over the last 10 years. The transit system plans to reduce frequency on eight routes. Route 35 will be cut entirely. RTA leaders blame the decrease on more people working from home and shopping online. If approved, the service reductions would go into effect this December. RTA is holding public meetings today, tomorrow and Wednesday to discuss the changes. Voters could also decide on a sales tax increase next May to help with the system's $78 million deficit.

GCRTA to make more cuts to routes and services

Foo Fighters to take over Cleveland with Rock Hall fan event

The Foo Fighters will take the stage tonight at Huntington Bank Field for their "Take Cover" tour, and fans can start the celebration early with a free all-day event at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Rock Hall is celebrating the band with music and trivia contests, as well as highlighting artifacts and performances from the band's history. The Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock Hall in 2021, so fans also have the chance to see their induction footage and signatures. All Foo Fighters events at the Rock Hall are free with admission and run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rock Hall members can get in for free. For those heading to the concert, gates at Huntington Bank Field open at 4 p.m., and the event begins at 5:30 p.m.

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Traffic impact

The Wallings Road bridge over Interstate 77 is now open.

In Wayne County, US 250, just east of SR 241, is closed due to downed trees and utility lines because of the weather. A detour is posted in the area.

The I-90 westbound exit ramp to SR 254 (Exit 148) in Lorain County is now closed. The closure will be for two weeks. The detour is to continue west on I-90 to Exit 145 onto SR 57, exit onto SR 57 and reenter onto I-90 eastbound to SR 254.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.