Morning Digest: Truck slams into city plow truck in Parma

Truck slams into city plow truck in Parma

We are following breaking news from overnight. A truck crashing into a city plow truck in Parma. This happened around one this morning on State Road at Pershing Avenue. Right now, we don't have much information but video shows heavy damage to both the truck and plow truck. Our overnight newstracker did notice two ambulances leave the scene and there was a pot hole crew in front of the plow that was hit. We are working to learn more.

Street lights broken for months along busy stretch in downtown Cleveland

Why are all the lights out again? This morning, you are asking about this prominent site in downtown Cleveland as well as a couple others across town. Several street lights are broken and not working-- up and down the always busy Superior Avenue. They've reportedly been out for months. News 5 is following-through and working to get a permanent fix.

20-year-old arrested for fatal shooting of Lyft driver

A 20-year-old Garfield Heights man was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Cuyahoga County jail for Sunday's deadly shooting of a rideshare driver on Cleveland's East side. Police said the man was taken into custody Wednesday after a search warrant was executed and multiple firearms were found and collected as evidence. The man is believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of 56-year-old Lyft driver Antoine Latham.

Streetsboro Police Chief targeted by email scam

Criminals are always trying new tricks to steal your money. Anyone can be targeted -- even Streetsboro's Police Chief. Chief Patricia Wain received this e-mail saying she's been fined $135 for speeding. The message includes a link to download photographic proof of the violation. Chief Wain says legitimate speed or red light camera violations are only sent through standard mail. If you receive an e-mail similar to this, delete the message and report it to local law enforcement.

