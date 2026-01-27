Morning Digest: Turnpike shut down for hours after semi-truck catches on fire

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, January 27th, and here is what you need to know.

Turnpike shut down for hours after semi-truck catches on fire

We are following breaking news from overnight. All lanes of the Turnpike were closed for hours between I-71 and Route 10 because a semi-truck caught on fire that required a Hazmat response. The EPA is being called in and removal and clean up is expected in the daylight hours.

Extreme cold warning in effect

An extreme cold warning is in effect through 11 a.m. Tuesday. This is when wind chills will range from 15 to 25 degrees below zero. More than 400 schools are closed again today because of bone-chilling temperatures. If you do have to go outside during these brutal conditions, dress in layers with a hat, face mask and gloves.

Keeping pets safe from the cold

During these extremely cold temperatures, it’s important to make sure your pets have a warm place to stay. The Cleveland APL says it sees an increase in calls and animals being brought in during extreme weather events. In Cleveland, it is illegal to have an animal tethered outside when a severe weather warning has been issued. Pet owners who leave their animals outside during these dangerous cold temperatures could face fines up to $1,000 and jail time.

Schools make plans as they reach limit on Calamity days

If you’re a parent, you already know this. Most local districts didn’t have class yesterday. And many have cancelled school for today. But some will be receiving virtual assignments. Today marks the sixth snow day of the school year for Mentor Public Schools. Because of that, students will get assignments from teachers to complete at home. The superintendent at Bay Village City Schools told parents if the closures continue at the same pace, there might be remote learning or an extended school year to meet state requirements.

Grant Udinski withdraws from Browns head coaching search

The Browns may be closing in on their next head coach. Perhaps, in part, due to process of elimination. Jaguars’ offensive coordinator Grant Udinski has pulled out of the race. The Browns have done interviews with current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Rams pass game Nate Scheelhaase and commanders running backs coach Anthony Lynn.

Gaps in health insurance coverage

Millions of Americans with health insurance through the Affordable Care Act say plans are no longer affordable. But even for those with employer-sponsored plans, health insurance is falling short. This morning, Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank looks at the critical gaps in health insurance coverage, why more Americans are considered underinsured, and the consequences.

Your forecast

Extreme cold warnings in effect this morning. Gusts over 30mh and temps dropping below zero pushing wind chills to -25º... Brutal! The cold isn't going anywhere this week but the wind should relax starting this afternoon. There will be another round of snow but accumulations should stay minimal. Maybe a couple inches.

Traffic impact

