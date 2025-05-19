Morning Digest: Two killed, child still missing after train accident

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, May 19 and here is what you need to know.

2 people killed, 1 child missing after train accident

A mother and her daughter are dead after being struck by a train in Fremont. The pair was walking along a bridge near Miles Newton Bridge before 8 p.m. on Sunday with two young children, 14 months old and 5 years old. Fremont's mayor tells us search efforts are underway for the 5-year-old child who is believed to be in the Sandusky River. The condition of the 14-month-old infant is not yet known. Our Mike Holden will be live on the scene with the latest.

Safeguarding seniors against scams

The losses are just staggering. According to the FBI, scammers made $4.8 billion dollars off seniors in 2024. So now, the Mentor police department is ramping up its outreach to better protect this vulnerable population. News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank shows us how it's safeguarding seniors against scams.

National boating safety week

The U.S. Coast Guard is reminding boaters to practice safe and responsible boating. Always wear a life jacket and be alert and aware on the water. The Coast Guard says 75% of deadly boating accidents involve drowning and 87% of those victims weren't wearing life jackets.

Most worthwhile home projects for sellers

If you're thinking about selling your home, you might want to consider a few remodeling projects. We have a look at the projects you can tackle to attract more buyers.

Your forecast

It might be mid-May, but it will not feel like it today, nor the rest of the week! Average high temperatures are in the low 70s for this time of the year, and NEO will be in the 50s and 60s this week, with lows in the 40s! The cooler temperatures and lack of humidity will keep the threat for severe weather lower, but not the rain chances. A system to our SW and approach to the area today and could even bring an isolated shower to our SW communities this afternoon, however, most of the area stays dry. Rain chances increase on Tuesday from the SW to the NE and continue on and off for the rest of the week.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.