2 pedestrians dead, 1 missing after being struck by train in Sandusky County

FREMONT, Ohio — Two pedestrians are dead and one is missing after being hit by a train near the Miles Newton Bridge in Fremont, Ohio, according to Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez.
Sanchez said there is a search effort in the Sandusky River for one person believed to be missing. He said multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene and searching the area.
In a Facebook post, the Fremont Police Department confirmed emergency crews were working on a pedestrian vs. train accident.
Police said State Street is open, but the Miles Newton Bridge is closed.
News 5 is working to find more information on the pedestrian and the incident.
