2 pedestrians dead, 1 missing after being struck by train in Sandusky County

Emergency crews are on scene
News 5 Cleveland
Pedestrians struck by a train in Fremont, Ohio
FREMONT, Ohio — Two pedestrians are dead and one is missing after being hit by a train near the Miles Newton Bridge in Fremont, Ohio, according to Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez.

Sanchez said there is a search effort in the Sandusky River for one person believed to be missing. He said multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene and searching the area.

Law enforcement searching for missing person in Sandusky River

In a Facebook post, the Fremont Police Department confirmed emergency crews were working on a pedestrian vs. train accident.

Police said State Street is open, but the Miles Newton Bridge is closed.

News 5 is working to find more information on the pedestrian and the incident.

