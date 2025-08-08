MORNING DIGEST: 2 officers shot overnight

Good Morning Cleveland, it's August 8, and here is what you need to know.

Two East Cleveland officers shot overnight

We're following breaking news from overnight after two officers were shot. Mayor Lateek Shabazz confirms to us they are expected to be OK.

Mike Holden is live from University Hospitals tracking the latest developments

Search for missing teen

The search will resume this morning for a missing teen who reportedly fell in the Black River yesterday.

Several agencies spent hours searching yesterday for 16-year-old Vincent Pabon, but couldn't find him.

Crews will be back out there starting at 8 a.m.

Your forecast

Traffic impacts

