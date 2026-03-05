Morning Digest: 2 dead after crash in Maple Heights

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, March 5, and here is what you need to know.

Two people dead after crash in Maple Heights

We are following breaking news from overnight. Maple Heights Police tell News 5 two people are dead after a crash at Broadway and Garfield avenues. Police tell us no one saw the crash, so they’re looking for anyone who saw something or cameras in the area. Regional AIU has responded to the scene for reconstruction.

Person of interest taken into custody in connection with 2 girls found dead in suitcases

A person of interest is in custody after two young girls were found dead earlier this week, according to Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz. Diaz said detectives executed a search warrant in the area of East 162nd Street and Midland Avenue.

“Slam The Scam” Day

Today is "Slam The Scam" Day in conjunction with National Consumer Protection Week. The goal is to raise awareness about government impostor scams. According to the Federal Trade Commission, imposter scams were the most prevalent type of consumer fraud in 2025, with people losing nearly $3 billion. Fraudsters pose as leaders and employees from agencies like the IRS, especially during this time of year. We have also talked with those on the frontline of fighting scams numerous times about the ongoing prevalence of jury duty scams where callers claiming to be deputies say there is a warrant for your arrest for missing jury duty, and you need to pay up to avoid going to jail.

Surging seafood costs impact local fish fry prices

Fish fries are a tradition in Northeast Ohio, but this year, you'll need to shell out more cash for your Lenten meal. At Communion of Saints Parish in Cleveland Heights, fish fry organizers like Rob Fischer said it's getting harder to keep prices down. Prices for cod, perch and walleye have jumped, fueled in part by supply shortages and tariffs. At Blue Heron in Medina, co-owner and executive chef Ben Erjavec told Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank that he stocked up on fish early to help keep costs down for everyone.

Your forecast

We're SOAKED. We'll be soaked all day. Plan on steady rain with waves of heavy rain and thunder embedded. We'll be watching river levels as all of this rain has to go somewhere.

Cleveland weather

Traffic impact

