Morning Digest: Two people dead, one hospitalized after shooting in Olmsted Falls

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, May 28th, and here is what you need to know.

Two people dead, one hospitalized after shooting in Olmsted Falls

Two people are dead and a third is hospitalized following a shooting near the intersection of Brentwood Drive and Bagley Road in Olmsted Falls. Police responded to the area just before 6 p.m. Wednesday after dispatchers received a call about shots fired. Officers found one person shot before they arrived at the scene. That person later died. Investigators believe a second person died by suicide. Medics transported a third person to Southwest General Hospital. Police say the area is now secure.

Last day of school for students at Collinwood High School

Today is the final day of classes for Cleveland Metropolitan School District, and when students return in the fall, the district will look and feel a lot different due to consolidation. Next school year, schools Collinwood and Glenville will merge and become one — at Glenville. The district hosted a bonding event to help students mix it up before the merger. Students gathered at Glenville for music, dancing, and games. Glenville's principal says her goal is to make sure new and returning students feel safe and loved. She is hoping to have 150 Collinwood students make the move to Glenville, for a total school population of about 500.

Massillon's first roundabout construction set to begin soon

Massillon's first roundabout is coming to the intersection of Main Avenue West and Tremont Avenue Southwest, and construction should start within the next few weeks, according to city officials. City Engineer Alex Pitts says the transformation of the intersection into a roundabout comes down to safety concerns. Pitts says there are geometry issues at the intersection, with streets coming in at sharp angles. On top of that, multiple driveways tied to the center of the intersection create confusion over who has the right of way. Pitts says eliminating the signal is the best solution.

Senior Players Championship leaving Akron's Firestone for California

The PGA Tour announced Firestone Country Club will no longer host the Senior Players Championship after next year's tournament, with the annual event moving to Newport Beach, California, starting in 2027. The current sponsorship deal with Kaulig Companies ends after this summer's tournament. Firestone has hosted top professional golfers since 1954. The Northern Ohio Golf Charities and Foundation will hold a town hall meeting about the changes on June 2.

Local teacher behind beloved weather book

For more than a decade, Meteorologist Trent Magill has been taking the same book into Northeast Ohio elementary schools: "The Brainy Adventures of Bonobo Kid — The Rainy Day Lesson." He's probably told little Bonobo's story a thousand times. In the book, a blue bonobo monkey teaches a couple of kids why we have weather. Trent knew the author was a Northeast Ohio local — but this spring, when Trent pulled the book out in a Huntington Elementary School kindergarten class, He learned just how local she really is. A kindergarten teacher at Huntington tipped me off: the author of my go-to book isn't only local. She's a teacher. So Trent went to Crestview Elementary School across town, where author Lynette Miller teaches first grade. Miller said the book was born at home, inspired by her own children. She said her goal was always to make the science feel approachable.

Lorain boxing club offers free training for youth

Legacy Youth Boxing Club in South Lorain is offering free boxing training to young people — and this Saturday, an amateur boxing show will help keep it that way. The nonprofit, founded by head coach Jaime Colon, serves youth as young as 8 years old. Competitors from several states will take part in the show at German's Villa in Vermilion, with money raised going toward keeping the program free. Colon said he started boxing at age 10 for a personal reason. The amateur boxing show is this Saturday at German's Villa in Vermilion.

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