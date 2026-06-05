Morning Digest: 1 killed after car hits construction vehicle in work zone on I-71

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, June 5, and here is what you need to know.

1 killed after car hits construction vehicle in work zone on I-71

One person is dead after a car hit a construction vehicle on I-71 at Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights. The crash happened just before midnight. The highway was shut down for several hours but has now reopened. We are working to learn more.

Doan Brook dam removal project pushed back to 2027

A $24 million project to remove portions of a 170-year-old dam in Northeast Ohio has been pushed back to 2027. The Doan Brook Restoration Project at Horseshoe Park is delayed after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said changes to federal permitting forced a new review process. The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District wants to remove portions of the Horseshoe Lake Dam. Officials say the dam is failing and could cause deadly flooding. Public comments on the project are open through June 25. Construction is now expected to start in the spring of 2027. The sewer district says it will plant more trees and add new park amenities once the project is finished.

Cleveland hosting first-ever international pre-World Cup match this weekend

For the first time, Cleveland is hosting an international pre-World Cup soccer match. Egypt and Brazil will face off this Saturday at Huntington Bank Field. Crews brought in natural grass from New Jersey to build the largest playing surface in the stadium's history. The soccer match is not the only big event happening this weekend. Pride celebrations are also taking place. Police are working together to make sure everyone stays safe. There will be several road closures and parking restrictions. You can also avoid the traffic by taking the RTA Waterfront Line directly to the stadium.

Historic steam locomotive No. 765 rides again for "Steam in the Valley"

One of the largest operating steam locomotives in North America is hitting the tracks this weekend. The Nickel Plate Road No. 765 is the star of this year's "Steam in the Valley" event. Built in Lima in 1944, the locomotive was rescued from a scrapyard by the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, which restored it so people can experience railroad history up close. The first ride kicks off at 9 a.m. The train will run this weekend and next weekend. Tickets are available here.

Steam in the Valley begins this weekend

Strawberry picking season is open at Fitch's Farm Market in Avon

Strawberry picking season is officially open at Fitch's Farm Market in Avon. Visitors can now pick their own fresh berries directly from the field. Going early in the season is recommended, as weather and crowds can affect how long the berries last. Meteorologist Trent Magill will be live at Fitch's Farm Market with a preview.

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