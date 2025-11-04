MORNING DIGEST: Voters can head to polls as school levies take center stage across the state

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday, Nov 4. and here is what you need to know.

Voters can head to polls as school levies take center stage across the state

Today is the day to make your way to the polls, and one big issue that will appear on many ballots is school levies. Multiple school districts across the state have levies on the ballot, including Parma City Schools where residents will vote on an emergency operating levy that district leaders say is crucial to avoid cuts and closures. Our Mike Holden will be live from a polling location to bring you some more details on these levies.

Bath Township police ask for the public's help with finding suspects for an early morning shooting

Police in Bath Township are asking for the public's help in finding those responsible for a shooting that left nine people injured over the weekend. There's new video of the video of the police response to the incident. We're going to show you what was on that body camera footage.

Ohio family speaks out after Amish buggy accident in Holmes County

Since 2020, there have been 714 Amish buggy-related accidents here in Ohio. These crashes have affected many people both inside and outside the Amish community. One family speaks out after their son was involved in an accident on a rural Holmes County road.

Greater Cleveland Better Business Bureau warns of fake Amazon job recruitment text scam

There's a new scam we want to warn you about. The Greater Cleveland Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about fake job recruitment text messages. These text messages were sent out from someone claiming to be from Amazon recruiter. Consumer reporter, Mike Brookbank is going to give you some tips on how to best protect yourself from these scams.

Cuyahoga County offers tax grace period for federal workers affected by shutdown

The government shutdown has impacted many federal workers, including some residents in Cuyahoga County. The county treasurer's office has decided to offer a grace period for federal employees, or those receiving federal benefits like snap. We're going to tell you what the requirements are to qualify for the deferment.

Your forecast

Frosty start but we rebound quickly today. High clouds filtering some sun but we still manage to squeeze out nearly 60º today... enjoy it. Rain returns tomorrow followed by even more rain and COLD air late this week.

Traffic impacts

Day two of the Krumroy Road closure in Springfield Township begins today. Crews are doing culvert replacement between Pressler Road and Myersville Road. The detour for this closure uses a combination of Pressler Road, Killian Road and Myersville Road.

The work on the West 117th bridge over I-90 eastbound is now complete. The Ohio Department of Transportation reopened all lanes under the bridge early Monday morning with the ramp from West 117th to I-90 eastbound opening later in the day.

