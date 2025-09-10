MORNING DIGEST: Voters overwhelmingly chose to recall Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, September 10th and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren recalled

Residents overwhelmingly chose to recall Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren following months of controversies and scandals. Results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections showed a whopping 82% of voters opting to remove Seren from office less than four months before his four-year term is scheduled to end. City Council President Tony Cuda is now in line to replace him once the results are officially certified, and would remain in the position until the term concludes on Jan. 1, 2026.

Sandra Morgan wins primary for East Cleveland mayor

The former interim mayor of East Cleveland, Sandra Morgan, will face the current mayor, Lateek Shabazz, on November’s general election ballot for mayor. Morgan easily outperformed Shabazz, winning 78% to Shabazz’s 15%, in unofficial results. Shabazz is the former city council president and became mayor after Brandon King was convicted of theft in office and other charges.

More speed signs just installed in Shaker Heights

The Shaker Heights Police Department just installed these speed signs in different areas throughout the city to help educate residents about speeding. They are especially focusing on places that have a lot of pedestrian traffic like school zones because there are now more kids biking and walking to class. Police say some of the signs are permanent, but others will be temporary.The temporary signs can be moved. So they will continue to study the data and put them in places they think will be most effective in keeping the community safe.

City of Akron proposes sewer rate hike

City officials in Akron have proposed gradually increasing sewer rates. It would cost the average customer $22 more per month by 2029. If approved by Akron City Council, the 5.3% rate increase would begin next year. The city is also proposing to expand its customer discount program for the first time to include eligible tenants as well as homeowners.

Cavs tickets go on sale today to the general public

Starting today, single-game tickets will be available for all fans to buy. Starting at 2 p.m., you can get your tickets for the Cavs two preseason games and all 41 regular-season home games.

Taste of the Browns

September is hunger action month and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is once again teaming up with the Cleveland Browns for a big fundraiser. Taste of the Browns will be happening September 15th down at Huntington Bank Field. This year's event will feature nearly 40 local businesses offering up all different kinds of food and beverages.

What's going on with vaccines?

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is promising to investigate vaccine injuries. It's prompting even more questions about what vaccines parents should be giving their children. We look into what's happening at the state level around vaccine access and what could bring major changes at the federal level.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Today As It Happened

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

Inspections continue on the Charles Berry Bascule Bridge in Lorain. Crews will be on the bridge between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Starting tomorrow, ODOT will close the Glenwood Avenue to SR-8 south ramp until November. The detour will be Glenwood Avenue to N. Howard Street to Tallmadge Avenue.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.