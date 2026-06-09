Morning Digest: Water main break in heart of Little Italy

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, June 9, and here is what you need to know.

Water main break in heart of Little Italy

A significant water main break is causing major traffic issues in the heart of Little Italy. The road is buckled at the intersection of Mayfield Road and East 123rd Street. Mayfield Road is closed in both directions from Murray Hill to East 125th Street. The entire area is very difficult to navigate right now.

Timberlake speed cameras will soon start issuing tickets

The village of Timberlake has installed speed cameras along its main roads, and drivers caught speeding will soon face fines by mail. A 30-day warning period began May 15. Once it ends later this month, the cameras will begin issuing citations to drivers who exceed the speed limit by 10 miles per hour or more. Fines will range from $175 to $200. Police hope the cameras will reduce crashes. A recent study showed nearly seven out of 10 drivers were speeding on Lakeshore Boulevard. But some residents say the cameras are not necessary.

Cuyahoga County looks to ban gun-shaped novelty lighters

A new proposal in Cuyahoga County aims to ban novelty lighters that look like real guns. The proposed Tamir Rice Act would stop stores from selling lighters shaped like firearms. Businesses caught selling them could face fines up to $1,000. The idea started after a county worker saw the realistic lighters at a local hair store. Councilman Michael J. Houser Sr. is introducing the legislation to prevent a tragedy. Cuyahoga County Council meets at 5 p.m. to discuss the proposal. If approved, the ban would take effect in 30 days. Houser hopes the measure eventually becomes a national law.

Ohio Supreme Court takes up cities' right to set tobacco rule

The Ohio Supreme Court is hearing arguments today over whether cities can keep their own tobacco laws. The state wants to stop local governments from regulating tobacco sales. Cleveland launched a new program in January to license tobacco retailers. The city uses the program to fine or close shops that sell to teenagers. Other Ohio cities have banned flavored tobacco or stopped smoking in public parks. The ruling will also decide the fate of flavored tobacco bans already in place in Columbus and a number of other Ohio cities.

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