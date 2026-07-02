Morning Digest: Westlake Police find loaded gun in car driven by 13-year-old

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, July 2, and here is what you need to know.

Police find loaded gun in car driven by 13-year-old girl in Westlake

A noise complaint at a Westlake condo complex led police to a 13-year-old girl behind the wheel of a car — with a loaded gun inside. Officers responded to a report of loud music at a complex on Center Ridge Road, where they spotted a red Ford Focus driving through the parking lot. The driver was a 13-year-old girl from Cleveland. A 19-year-old man was in the passenger seat. The girl's 24-year-old guardian told police she had left the two in the car while she met someone. While investigating, officers found a pistol magazine in the car door. They also found a loaded gun under a seat. Both adults admitted they knew about the weapon. Police arrested the 19-year-old and the 24-year-old. Both are charged with improper handling of a firearm and endangering children. The 13-year-old was taken to the police station to wait for a relative.

Heat wave drives surge in fan and AC sales at local hardware stores

As a heat wave grips the area, local hardware stores are seeing a surge in sales. At E&H Ace Hardware in Rocky River, store manager Robin Breitenbach says the store has had many people calling about fans, air conditioning units, and outdoor watering supplies. Her best advice for making the most of those tools: keep the rooms in your house sealed. "If you're running an air conditioner window unit in one specific room, maybe the room you're sleeping in or your living room, you wanna seal off that room if you can so it can cool it off," Breitenbach said. Breitenbach says the store was a bit surprised by the surge, especially this early in the season. The store restocks once a week, and says the warehouse has plenty of supply.

AAA warns extreme heat can damage your vehicle

Extreme heat hitting Northeast Ohio is not just uncomfortable for people — it can also take a serious toll on your vehicle, according to AAA. AAA says the heat can impact your car's cooling system, battery, and engine. During this time, AAA recommends keeping a close eye on your dashboard. If your temperature gauge rises or you receive an overheating alert, pull over and contact a mechanic. An overheated car can lead to thousands of dollars in damage, including the possibility of a full engine replacement. To help prevent overheating, AAA recommends parking in the shade or using windshield sunshades. AAA also recommends monitoring your tire pressure, as extreme heat can cause pressure levels to fluctuate.

Tips for your vehicle while temperatures climb in Northeast Ohio

Akron expands funding for Street Team to prevent community violence

The City of Akron is spending more money to stop violence before it happens. City leaders approved $600,000 to expand the Akron Street Team. The program uses trained counselors to mediate community conflicts. During a recent pilot program, shootings dropped nearly 60% in the team's focus area. Now, the city is hiring more counselors to reach more neighborhoods.

Fundraiser aims to restore Geneva-on-the Lake ferris wheel

Nearly three weeks after severe storms knocked over the iconic Geneva-on-the-Lake ferris wheel, the community is coming together to raise money for repairs. The ferris wheel had stood at the Old Firehouse Winery for 20 years before storms in Ashtabula County toppled it. Artist Shawna Stroup Billet is organizing today's fundraiser. She will be selling prints of a painting she made of the ferris wheel and donating a portion of the proceeds back to the winery. "When I saw the ferris wheel down, I had a flood of emotions and I never thought who knew you would have that feeling looking at an amusement park ride," Stroup Billet said. The fundraiser runs from 3 to 9 p.m. today at the Old Firehouse Winery.

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State Route 303 is closed near State Road in Hinckley. According to ODOT, a truck ran off the road and into a ditch and struck a utility pole. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.

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