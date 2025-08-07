MORNING DIGEST: Westlake police issue new warning on rise in crypto scams

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday, August 7, and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

Crypto scam warning in Westlake

Westlake Police continue to post scam warning signs around Crypto ATM's in the city. Police tell us they continue to take reports of citizens using the machines after being instructed to do so. Police want you to be aware of the scam. This morning, our Mike Holden shows us body camera video of Westlake Police trying to stop a crypto scam in progress.

Jury Duty Scam

A northeast Ohio man is issuing a warning this morning about how convincing the jury scam called he received was. He tells our Clay Lepard how close he was to handing over money and he doesn't want it to happen to anyone else.

Cleveland State University 'finalizing' agreement with RTA to have opt-in choice for U-Pass program

Just days after Cleveland State University announced that it was ending its participation in the RTA’s U-Pass program, school officials say they are 'working toward a solution where students will have the choice whether or not they would like to opt in to the U-Pass fee.'

New tariffs take effect today

It’s a big day for tariffs with a range of countries getting hit with President Trump’s long talked about so-called reciprocal tariffs. They range from 10% to 41%. We look at what countries may impact your wallet the most in the new few months and the new tariff threats President Trump is levying that impacts India as well computer chips.

United Airlines ground stop lifted

Operations are getting back to normal this morning after United Airlines was forced to halt departures last night due to a technology issue. The ground stop has been lifted but at least two United flights are cancelled out of Hopkins International Airport this morning.

Water Main Break on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland

Rocky River Drive is shut down this morning in front of St. Joseph Academy after a Water Main Break. The closure extends from Claire to Marquis.

Tommy Boy Fest kicks off in Sandusky

The Paramount classic is celebrating 30 years since its release. Starting today through the weekend, get your fill on 90s nostalgia and entertainment.

The National Report

