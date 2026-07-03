MORNING DIGEST: What to know before Downtown Cleveland's 4th of July fireworks

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's DATE, and here is what you need to know.

What to know before Downtown Cleveland's 4th of July fireworks

Tomorrow, the skies over Downtown Cleveland will be light up with fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July. This morning, Tessa DiTirro will be live to share what you can expect from the event and how you can stay safe.

Ohio BCI recovers over half a million dollars for crypto scam victims

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation recovered over half a million dollars in cryptocurrency scams. Your consumer reporter Mike Brookbank is going to share what steps the bureau took to achieve such a huge success.

4th of July forecast, grilling and weather with Trent Magill

Tomorrow is the 4th of July, and who doesn't enjoy a good holiday cookout? Grill master and meteorologist Trent Magill will be grilling up some delicious hotdogs and hamburgers as he shares what the weather will look like for the holiday weekend.

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Traffic impact

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