Morning Digest: Here's what’s new at Progressive Field for the home opener

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, April 3, and here is what you need to know.

What’s new at Progressive Field for the home opener

The Guardians' home opener at Progressive Field is now just hours away, and as fans flock back to the ballpark for another season of baseball in Cleveland, they'll be greeted by plenty of new additions. The new features include renovations around the stadium, promotional items distributed throughout the season, ticket offers and, of course, new ballpark food to enjoy throughout the summer.

What’s new at Progressive Field for the home opener

Parking fees and restrictions for the home opener

Before you can get into the stands to cheer on the Guardians for the home opener, you're going to have to find a parking spot. You'll have the option to park in a garage, in a parking lot, or on the street when you come downtown. If you pick that last option, expect some changes. Your transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt, has been telling you all about the changes the City of Cleveland has made to on-street parking. Those changes do apply to special events like Opening Day. Special event parking is $8 an hour in the Gateway District today for the game. There is also no four-hour cap. Parking restrictions will be in effect near Progressive Field. Restrictions will be in place for the following streets: East 9th Street from Euclid Avenue to Bolivar Road. East 4th Street from Huron Road to Prospect Avenue. East 2nd Street from High Street to Prospect Avenue. Prospect Avenue from Ontario Street to East 14th Street. Bolivar Road from East 7th Street to Prospect Avenue. Huron Road from East 9th to Ontario Street. Sumner Avenue from East 9th to East 14th Street. And Erie Court from East 9th to East 14th Street. Those restrictions start at 9 a.m. and end at midnight.

Parking prices and where NOT to park for the Guardians Home Opener

How the Cleveland Guardians are shaping the future

The Cleveland Guardians’ impact on the community goes beyond the games at Progressive Field. Director of Community Impact Raphael Collins oversees 40 programs that touch about 40,000 youth throughout Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. The programs are for those as young as 10-years-old through college age.

How the Cleveland Guardians are shaping the future

CMSD says layoffs are coming

This morning, CMSD and the Cleveland Teachers Union have released a joint statement warning school district employees that layoff notices are expected in the coming weeks. This comes after the district approved a reorganization plan that reduced the number of schools by 29. The letter says that, along with teachers and staff, there will be significant reductions to central office staff. The layoff notices are expected to be issued by April 14.

CMSD approves restructuring plan for 2026-2027 school year

Budget cuts impacting the Akron Fire Department

Akron firefighters say the warning signs are already here. The city has approved its new budget without the extra funding the department says it needs. As crews respond to back-to-back emergencies, concerns are growing about how thin resources are being stretched. Moving forward, this means it could still take longer for the Akron Fire Department to reach your house in the city. The big concern here is staffing and response times. The department is combining its medical and fire units because of staffing shortages, which could lead to longer wait times for families during an emergency.

Akron firefighters receive no additional funding in 2026 city budget

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Traffic impact

The ramps from West 117th Street to I-90 eastbound close on Monday. The ramps will reopen in June. Drivers will need to hop on I-90 westbound at West 117th Street and turn around at West 140th Street.

The Ridge Road entrance ramp to I-480 westbound will also close on Monday.

It should also reopen in June. The detour is Brookpark Road to Tiedeman Road to I-480 westbound.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.