MORNING DIGEST: What’s next for Eddy’s Bike Shop after devastating February fire?

What’s next for Eddy’s Bike shop after devastating February fire?

It’s been eight months since a fire destroyed Eddy’s Bike Shop in Peninsula. By mid-April they opened a temporarily location for bike rentals right across from the trail.The shop wraps up rentals for the season this Saturday. Eddy’s owner Jimmy Ruggles is now focused on what comes next. He says the old site will remain empty — turned into green space due to regulations — but the future of the shop looks brighter every day. Ruggles says he hopes to know soon whether Eddy’s Bike Shop can make its Peninsula location permanent — keeping riders right where they love to be, near the trail.

Farley’s Country Store opening tomorrow nearly 1 year after vehicles crashed into building

A long-time Geauga County business is set to officially reopen tomororw after a horrific car crash shut it down nearly one year ago. We're talking about Farley's Country Store. The Munson Township staple is entering a brand-new era and is ready to welcome back customers. They are hosting a grand reopening and 100th anniversary celebration tomorrow beginning at 11 a.m.

Government shutdown enters 24th day

Today, more than 500-thousand Federal workers are set to miss their first full paycheck. Next week, air traffic controllers will miss their first paychecks - raising concern about sick calls that could lead to widespread flight delays. Programs like WIC, Head Start and Snap are also running out of money.

Concert ticket refund delays

Many of us buy concert and event tickets from third party sites and have no problem. But what if that event is canceled? We have an important caution you need to know about.

Sir Troy’s Toy Kingdom opening Sunday in Strongsville

This weekend, Sir Troy’s Toy Kingdom is opening a brand new 30,000 square foot location on Pearl Road in Strongsville. News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank learned the locally owned chain is bucking the trend of store closures because it’s more than a shopping destination. It’s an experience. The new Sir Troy’s Toy Kingdom is opening in the old Big Lots store location. Its grand opening is set for noon on Sunday.

Black Girl Rising program expands to Lorain County

A program designed to empower Black girls is expanding to Lorain County. Black Girl Rising began in Columbus more than a decade ago. The goal of the program is to help girls and teens build confidence, resiliency and mental wellness. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley learned the program's expansion comes as local officials confront a critical need in the community.

Your forecast

The lake-effect machine is still set to 'on' with more bands pushing inland across the typical 'snowbelt' areas through the day. It will not be as intense as yesterday, but umbrellas and jackets are still needed. It is a frosty start inland and highs will barely get into the 50s.

Traffic impacts

