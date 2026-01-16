Morning Digest: Where is the salt? Private snow plow drivers dealing with shortage with more snow on the way

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, January 16th, and here is what you need to know.

Private snowplow drivers dealing with salt shortage

Where is all the salt? It's a question private contracted snowplow companies and salt distributors are asking this winter season. Although winter has basically just started—it's been extremely busy with recent rounds of snow and storms. CJ Williams is the co-owner of Salt World. He says the salt shortage is a multi-fold issue. Delays in salt mine production are contributing to the shortage. But also—cities, counties and state agencies are given priority when it comes to salt distribution. These contractors say ODOT or say a city get first dibs due to driver AND walker safety. They say it makes sense and they agree it's necessary. But it's been a challenging winter already... in some instances having to turn down customers, ration off the supply.

Mansfield Pothole Haters Club helping to improve city's streets

Potholes, bumps, and cracks use to give the city of Mansfield some bad street cred. The transformation came from an initiative from concerned citizens like Eric Miller. Miller and the Mansfield Pothole Haters Club came together to campaign for an income tax specifically for road paving and improvements. Local officials said the income tax generates about $4.8 million annually. That's money the city wouldn't have for infrastructure without the tax.

Ohio University and Kent State games mentioned in alleged basketball point-shaving scheme

A college basketball point-shaving scheme involving more than 39 players on 17 NCAA Division I teams resulted in dozens of games in the previous two seasons being fixed by a gambling ring that included a former NBA player, according to a federal indictment unsealed Thursday. Kent State and Ohio University basketball games vs. Buffalo in 2024 were part of gambling scheme probe.

Laketran modernizes fare collection system

Laketran is taking another step toward modernizing its fare collection system. The transit agency just launched EZfare smartcards and transit vending machines, expanding convenient options for riders who prefer cash or do not use smartphones. The initiative is the latest in the agency’s multi-year effort to improve fare payment accessibility and streamline operations.

