Morning Digest: Where is the salt? Shortage impacting more than a dozen communities

Where is the salt? More than a dozen communities dealing with a shortage

The salt shortage is putting a strain Northeast Ohio communities as another major snowstorm approaches. Chagrin Falls, Parma, Bedford, Cleveland, North Royalton, Avon, Avon Lake, Elyria, Strongsville, Berea, Olmsted Township, Westlake, Newburgh Heights, South Amherst, Hiram, Moreland Hills, Columbia Station and Shaker Heights are among the cities publicly acknowledging salt shortage issues and explaining to residents why service may look different in the coming days. North Royalton City Schools and Parma City Schools are both closed today with the districts partly placing the blame on the lack of salt.

More than 100 Northeast Ohio schools cancel classes for Friday

Many school districts have canceled Friday classes as dangerously cold temperatures return to Northeast Ohio before potentially heavy snow over the weekend. For a full list go to https://www.news5cleveland.com/weather/school-closings-delays

2 dead after apparent murder-suicide at Orville power plant

Two people are dead following what appeared to be a murder-suicide at the Orrville power plant Thursday afternoon. In a statement released late Thursday night, authorities said the fatal shooting occurred in the plant's parking lot on Perry Street. Officials claim the suspect, identified as Robert R. Simon, approached the 46-year-old male and shot him before turning the gun on himself. Simon was pronounced dead at the scene.

How insurance can help during winter storms

When winter weather strikes, travel chaos tends to follow. And this weekend, travelers could be dealing with delays and cancellations with a winter storm set to deliver ice and heavy snow. From the roadways to the airports, the potential for snow and ice could have you rethinking your travel plans. If you've already bought travel insurance – you may be in luck -- and able to get a full refund, but of course, there are certain caveats to know about.

West Market Street in Akron to remain closed through Saturday evening

A busy stretch of West Market Street in Akron’s Wallhaven neighborhood will remain closed to all traffic through Saturday evening as crews continue repairing damage caused by multiple water main breaks earlier this week. West Market Street has been shut down since the morning of Jan. 21, between Manor Road and Westgate Circle, after two water main breaks were reported beneath the roadway.

ODOT loans East Cleveland 2 large snowplow trucks

East Cleveland has struggled to clear lingering snow-covered streets with its limited equipment. But help as arrived -- and just in time as another winter storm bears down on Northeast Ohio. The Ohio Department of Transportation has loaned the city two large plow trucks to help ensure roads get cleared faster this winter season.

Giant Eagle offering free delivery through Saturday

As a major winter storms nears Northeast Ohio, Giant Eagle is seeing a significant uptick in sales, as consumers stock up ahead of the snow. The chain is now offering free home delivery through Saturday to help consumers stay out of the cold.

Infrastructure intelligence company aims to put an end to potholes

An infrastructure intelligence company wants to put an end to potholes. Daniel Pelaez, Cyvl's CEO and co-creator, said the company's mission started when he was a summer intern with the street department in his hometown. He watched as the street department outsourced its inspections to other companies. Pelaez and his team spent the last few years building technology that allows cities to do inspections themselves.

