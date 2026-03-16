Morning Digest: Wild work week start: Morning thunderstorms followed by snow

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, March 16th, and here is what you need to know.

Thousands of FirstEnergy customers still without power

More than 25,000 customers are still without power throughout the state following the strong winds that hit on Friday, according to FirstEnergy's outage map. Downed trees and power lines have crews from across our region working around the clock to get the lights back on.

Roundabout being built at major intersection leading to Cedar Point

More changes are coming to Cedar Point, and the latest update will be visible long before guests reach the gate. The City of Sandusky has begun building a roundabout at a major intersection leading to the theme park. The project is among six intersection improvements coming in the next year and a half.

Vote tonight on Chardon’s start date

In Northeast Ohio, most school districts get underway in late August but in Geauga County there’s a push underway in one district to slide that back a few weeks. A petition was started online asking the school board to move the start of school until after Labor Day starting in 2027. At play here in Chardon are the normal arguments, late August can still be brutally hot which in older un-air conditioned buildings makes learning difficult. But here in Geauga County there’s the added issue of the Geauga County Fair, the state’s oldest which runs through Labor Day and that forces kids, especially those taking part in 4H programs to have to choose between classroom education and this real-life education. On the flip side, a later start has impacts on things like learning loss, state testing and sports. The Chardon Schools Board of Education is expected to vote on the start date at its board meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Lakewood leaders push for new school levy while residents have a mixed reactions

This May, Lakewood voters will see a new school levy on the ballot aimed at increasing property taxes to support the district. The mayor is already backing it, and Monday City Council is introducing a resolution to endorse it. All while Parents and residents have mixed feelings about the levy.

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