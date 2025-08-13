MORNING DIGEST: Soggy start to the day with more storms building this afternoon

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, August 13 and here is what you need to know.

Westlake Police issue warning on Crypto scams

We're tracking a MAJOR scam alert that will likely impact you and your loved ones. The Westlake Police Department is warning people about an increasing number of victims falling for Cryptocurrency scams. They specifically involve using Crypto ATM machines.

Back-to-school scams

Back-to-school sales are ramping up as we get closer to the new school year, and experts are putting out a warning to parents about a rise in back-to-school shopping scams. Scammers will try and take advantage of last-minute shoppers by creating fake website deals that seem too good to be true. Experts say you should check any links for typos or misspellings to make sure you’re buying from a real company.

Browns to begin joint practices with Eagles today

The Browns are once again taking their training camp on the road. The team is traveling to Philadelphia for two days of practice with the Eagles starting today. Our John Kosich will have more on this crucial test for the team.

Bill pay surprise

We all want to pay our bills on time, and paying through online banking is one way to make that a lot easier. But one woman found out the hard way that even if you use online banking, your bank could still be sending out paper checks.

Sec. of State urging Ohioans to consider becoming poll workers

The general election is fast approaching, and right now, the state is looking for people to help run polling places. Secretary of State Frank LaRose has launched a handful of new programs to boost recruitment. That includes special incentives for businesses, non-profits, veterans and even high school students.

Powerball jackpot growing

The Powerball jackpot has grown to over half a billion dollars. More than $500 million is now up for grabs. The next drawing is tonight.

Your forecast

Storms faded early this morning, but we're still soggy. Expect a wet morning commute, followed by a few dry hours midday. Temperatures hold at more seasonable levels, in the lower 80s, but humidity is high. That means this afternoon's storms will still have plenty of fuel. Plan on another round of strong afternoon storms.

Traffic impacts

SR-303 westbound between S. Carpenter and N. Carpenter Rd. remains closed as crews repair a water main break.

