The Browns are on News 5 tonight. Here's when ABC primetime programming will air.

The Cleveland Browns are playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight on News 5, but that doesn't mean that you'll have to miss your favorite shows.
Here's when you can watch them:
- 9-1-1: Viewers can watch tonight’s episode or set their DVR to record it overnight at 2:30 a.m. Make sure you set your DVR even longer in case the Browns game runs long.
- Doctor Odyssey: Fans can watch tonight’s episode or set their DVR to record it early Sunday morning at 12:05 a.m.
- Grey’s Anatomy: Fans can watch tonight’s episode or set their DVR to record it early Saturday morning at 2:30 a.m.