Yes, John Oliver will be on General Hospital

CLEVELAND — No, your eyes aren't deceiving you. The social media posts flooding many a feed are true.

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver will be appearing on General Hospital this week.

Earlier this year, Oliver pleaded on his show to make a cameo on any soap opera after learning that ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith played the role of Brick on General Hospital.

General Hospital heard his plea and made his dream come true.

His role on the soap is currently unknown, but based on the promo, he will be part of one of a major storyline.

Oliver will be on the show on July 2, 3 and 6.

General Hospital airs on News 5 at 3 p.m., with News 5 at 4 starting immediately after.

So, tune in to both.