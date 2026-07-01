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Yes, John Oliver will be on General Hospital

The soap opera cameo you didn't know you needed airs this week
77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
John Oliver accepts the award for outstanding scripted variety series for "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show
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CLEVELAND — No, your eyes aren't deceiving you. The social media posts flooding many a feed are true.

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver will be appearing on General Hospital this week.

Earlier this year, Oliver pleaded on his show to make a cameo on any soap opera after learning that ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith played the role of Brick on General Hospital.

General Hospital heard his plea and made his dream come true.

His role on the soap is currently unknown, but based on the promo, he will be part of one of a major storyline.

Oliver will be on the show on July 2, 3 and 6.

General Hospital airs on News 5 at 3 p.m., with News 5 at 4 starting immediately after.

So, tune in to both.

Here's how to get News 5 back on DIRECTV