Here's how much viewers raised in one day for Give a Child a Book

Thanks to generous donors like you, News 5 helped raise more than $10,000 for our annual Give a Child a Book campaign.
Thanks to generous donors like you, News 5 helped raise more than $10,000 for our annual Give a Child a Book campaign.

News 5 spent Wednesday sharing how to help put books into the hands of underserved children.

Members of the News 5 team spent Wednesday afternoon at the new MLK Jr. Library in Cleveland doing a readathon to help raise money.

Thank you for donating to help the children.

Want to know what books your favorite Browns players liked as children?

Today: Double Your Impact