News 5 makes change to AI policy

Transparency is important to us at News 5, which is why we’re taking this opportunity to let you know about a change we’re making regarding our use of artificial intelligence.

News 5’s approach to AI has been one of cautious experimentation, as explained in this February interview with Ideastream . The internal discussions we’ve had about AI have focused on using it ethically and in ways that benefit our journalists.

Starting soon, you will see this disclosure on some of our articles, specifically on some of our stories that air on television.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Our journalists are being given the option of taking a broadcast script they wrote and converting it to an article using an AI agent built by our parent company Scripps. Each article is based on interviews, research, and facts reported by our journalists on television. The reformatted script is reviewed by our reporters and digital staff.

Our parent company, Scripps, has developed guidelines for the use of AI on air and online.

This tool is optional for our journalists, and its use does not replace the efforts of anyone in our newsroom. It is being offered to give them more time to work in the communities they cover.

If you have questions, you are welcome to contact our newsroom leadership.

Jodie Heisner, News Director: jodie.heisner@wews.com