News 5 wins 13 Emmys, including top Morning Newscast

News 5 Cleveland took home 13 Emmy awards on Saturday night at the 57th Annual Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards in Cleveland, including top Morning Newscast. The 13 regional Emmy awards were the most of any TV station in the Cleveland-Akron area.
Adding to the honors, anchor Tracy Carloss was inducted into the Silver Circle, honoring her contributions to the television news industry and the community.
Morning Newscast
· Eric Ristow
· David Kraska
· Tiffany Tarpley
· Leah Mazur
· Mike Holden
· Courtney Pedone
· Michael Vielhaber
Daily News Report
· Tara Morgan
· L. David Colabine
Health/Medical – News
· Sarah Buduson
· Dennis Spronck
Human Interest – News
· L. David Colabine
· Elizabeth VanMetre
Investigative - Single Report
· Tara Morgan
Investigative - Multiple Reports
· Tara Morgan
· Mark Ackerman
· Rob Klein
· Mark Puente
Military – News
· Karen Van Vleck
· Rob Powers
· Karl Capen
· Anthony Garcia
Reporter - Daily News
· Nadeen Abusada
Reporter – Investigative
· Scott Noll
Reporter – Live
· Mike Holden
Reporter – Sports
· Camryn Justice
Writer – News
· Rob Powers
Photographer - News or Sports
· L. David Colabine
Watch some of our award-winning reports:
Chasing Accountability
Wooster’s Little Gardens
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