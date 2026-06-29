News 5 wins 13 Emmys, including top Morning Newscast

News 5 Cleveland took home 13 Emmy awards on Saturday night at the 57th Annual Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards in Cleveland, including top Morning Newscast. The 13 regional Emmy awards were the most of any TV station in the Cleveland-Akron area.

Adding to the honors, anchor Tracy Carloss was inducted into the Silver Circle, honoring her contributions to the television news industry and the community.

Morning Newscast

· Eric Ristow

· David Kraska

· Tiffany Tarpley

· Leah Mazur

· Mike Holden

· Courtney Pedone

· Michael Vielhaber

Daily News Report

· Tara Morgan

· L. David Colabine

Health/Medical – News

· Sarah Buduson

· Dennis Spronck

Human Interest – News

· L. David Colabine

· Elizabeth VanMetre

Investigative - Single Report

· Tara Morgan

Investigative - Multiple Reports

· Tara Morgan

· Mark Ackerman

· Rob Klein

· Mark Puente

Military – News

· Karen Van Vleck

· Rob Powers

· Karl Capen

· Anthony Garcia

Reporter - Daily News

· Nadeen Abusada

Reporter – Investigative

· Scott Noll

Reporter – Live

· Mike Holden

Reporter – Sports

· Camryn Justice

Writer – News

· Rob Powers

Photographer - News or Sports

· L. David Colabine

Watch some of our award-winning reports:

Chasing Accountability

Wooster’s Little Gardens

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