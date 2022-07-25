CLEVELAND — News 5 investigative reporter Joe Pagonakis was honored with an induction into the National Academy of Television Arts and Science's Silver Circle, an illustrious award recognizing his years serving his community and profession with integrity.

Pagonakis was welcomed to the NATAS Great Lakes Silver Circle at a special luncheon in Cleveland on Sunday.

Pagonakis worked in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis before coming home to Cleveland in the late 1990s.

Since joining the News 5 team, Pagonakis has had a tremendous impact on Northeast Ohio, reporting on the issues that directly affect the community and getting results for countless residents.

A big congratulations to Joe for this well-deserved honor!

Watch video of Joe's co-workers at News 5 surprising him with the Silver Circle nomination:

RELATED: News 5 wins 22 Emmys, including Sports Excellence

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.