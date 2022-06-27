News 5 wins 22 Emmys, including Sports Excellence

During the 53rd Annual Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards in Indianapolis on Saturday night, News 5 Cleveland took home 22 Emmys, including Sports Excellence, top investigator and best anchor. With 22 wins, News 5 won the most Emmys out of any television station in Cleveland and the region.
- Excellence in Political Reporting
- John Kosich
- Lifestyle - News
- Jon Rudder
- Dave Colabine
- Business/Consumer - News
- Jonathan Walsh
- Rob Klein
- Health Medical - News
- Katie Ussin
- Societal Concerns
- Karen Van Vleck
- Kevin Barry
- Jeff Barnhill
- Drew Scofield
- Public Affairs Program
- Kelly Hainer
- Laura Hartog
- Anthony Garcia
- DaLaun Dillard
- John Kosich
- Clay LePard
- Katie Ussin
- Interactive Video - Long Form
- Mark Ackerman
- Steve Kurrent
- Meredith Kieger
- Rob Powers
- Karl Capen
- Ian Cross
- Joe Donatelli
- Daytime Newscasts
- Kelly Hainer
- Janelle Bass
- Eric Ristow
- Trevor Taylor
- DaLaun Dillard
- Courtney Gousman
- Rob Powers
- Patricia Hickey
- News Feature - Serious Feature
- Courtney Gousman
- Human Interest - News
- Dave Colabine
- Jade Jarvis
- Team Coverage
- Rob Powers
- Jonathan Walsh
- Tara Gardner
- Tracy Carloss
- Leah Mazur
- Sports Story - News
- Jon Doss
- Andy Sugden
- Military - News
- Rob Powers
- Joshua Voight
- Jeff Barnhill
- Bridgette Pacholka
- Reporter - Sports
- Jon Doss
- Live Sports Producer
- Randy Ziemnik
- Reporter - Features/Human Interest
- Clay LePard
- Continuing Coverage (2)
- Jonathan Walsh, Mark Ackerman, Rob Klein, Beth Peak
- Kevin Barry
- Reporter - Investigative
- Sarah Buduson
- Director - Newscast
- Steve Kurrent
- Anchor - News
- Rob Powers
- Sports Excellence
- Jodie Heisner
Watch some of the Emmy-winning stories below:
- How Grey's Anatomy led a mother from Dubai to Cleveland so her baby could receive life-saving surgery in utero
How Grey's Anatomy led a mother from Dubai to Cleveland so her baby could receive life-saving surgery in utero
- WATCH: A 'Help Wanted: Ohio' Special Report
Help Wanted: Ohio - A News 5 Special Report
- News 5 takes your questions to the candidates for mayor of Cleveland during interactive town hall
News 5 takes your questions to the candidates for mayor of Cleveland during interactive town hall
- Strongsville restaurant was once a stop on the Underground Railroad, and has some stories to tell
Strongsville restaurant was once a stop on the Underground Railroad, and has some stories to tell
- Killing Our Community - Violence in Northeast Ohio, a News 5 Special Report
Killing Our Community - Violence in Northeast Ohio, a News 5 Special Report
- Our Shot: Getting Ohio Vaccinated — special vaccine coverage
Our Shot: Getting Ohio Vaccinated — special vaccine coverage on News 5
- Geneva football club raising money to help longtime fan get heart, lung transplant
Geneva football club raising money to help longtime fan get heart, lung transplant
- Soul of a boxer: How Cleveland Heights' Charles Conwell Jr. has overcome tragedy in pursuit of world championship
Soul of a boxer: How Cleveland Heights' Charles Conwell Jr. has overcome tragedy in pursuit of world championship
- WATCH: Victims of Anthony Sowell memorialized during groundbreaking of 'Garden of 11 Angels'
WATCH: Victims of Anthony Sowell memorialized during groundbreaking of 'Garden of 11 Angels'
- Community supports veteran who died with no living family
Community supports veteran who died with no living family
You can find a full list of all the winners here.
