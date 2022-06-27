Watch Now
News 5 wins 22 Emmys, including Sports Excellence

Honors also include best anchor and top investigator
News 5 Cleveland.
News 5 Cleveland staff at the 53rd Annual Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards.
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 12:17:16-04

During the 53rd Annual Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards in Indianapolis on Saturday night, News 5 Cleveland took home 22 Emmys, including Sports Excellence, top investigator and best anchor. With 22 wins, News 5 won the most Emmys out of any television station in Cleveland and the region.

  • Excellence in Political Reporting
    • John Kosich
  • Lifestyle - News
    • Jon Rudder
    • Dave Colabine
  • Business/Consumer - News
    • Jonathan Walsh
    • Rob Klein
  • Health Medical - News
    • Katie Ussin
  • Societal Concerns
    • Karen Van Vleck
    • Kevin Barry
    • Jeff Barnhill
    • Drew Scofield
  • Public Affairs Program
    • Kelly Hainer
    • Laura Hartog
    • Anthony Garcia
    • DaLaun Dillard
    • John Kosich
    • Clay LePard
    • Katie Ussin
  • Interactive Video - Long Form
    • Mark Ackerman
    • Steve Kurrent
    • Meredith Kieger
    • Rob Powers
    • Karl Capen
    • Ian Cross
    • Joe Donatelli
  • Daytime Newscasts
    • Kelly Hainer
    • Janelle Bass
    • Eric Ristow
    • Trevor Taylor
    • DaLaun Dillard
    • Courtney Gousman
    • Rob Powers
    • Patricia Hickey
  • News Feature - Serious Feature
    • Courtney Gousman
  • Human Interest - News
    • Dave Colabine
    • Jade Jarvis
  • Team Coverage
    • Rob Powers
    • Jonathan Walsh
    • Tara Gardner
    • Tracy Carloss
    • Leah Mazur
  • Sports Story - News
    • Jon Doss
    • Andy Sugden
  • Military - News
    • Rob Powers
    • Joshua Voight
    • Jeff Barnhill
    • Bridgette Pacholka
  • Reporter - Sports
    • Jon Doss
  • Live Sports Producer
    • Randy Ziemnik
  • Reporter - Features/Human Interest
    • Clay LePard
  • Continuing Coverage (2)
    • Jonathan Walsh, Mark Ackerman, Rob Klein, Beth Peak
    • Kevin Barry
  • Reporter - Investigative
    • Sarah Buduson
  • Director - Newscast
    • Steve Kurrent
  • Anchor - News
    • Rob Powers
  • Sports Excellence
    • Jodie Heisner

Watch some of the Emmy-winning stories below:

You can find a full list of all the winners here.

