News 5 wins 22 Emmys, including Sports Excellence

During the 53rd Annual Lower Great Lakes Emmy Awards in Indianapolis on Saturday night, News 5 Cleveland took home 22 Emmys, including Sports Excellence, top investigator and best anchor. With 22 wins, News 5 won the most Emmys out of any television station in Cleveland and the region.

Excellence in Political Reporting

John Kosich

Lifestyle - News

Jon Rudder Dave Colabine

Business/Consumer - News

Jonathan Walsh Rob Klein

Health Medical - News

Katie Ussin

Societal Concerns

Karen Van Vleck Kevin Barry Jeff Barnhill Drew Scofield

Public Affairs Program

Kelly Hainer Laura Hartog Anthony Garcia DaLaun Dillard John Kosich Clay LePard Katie Ussin

Interactive Video - Long Form

Mark Ackerman Steve Kurrent Meredith Kieger Rob Powers Karl Capen Ian Cross Joe Donatelli

Daytime Newscasts

Kelly Hainer Janelle Bass Eric Ristow Trevor Taylor DaLaun Dillard Courtney Gousman Rob Powers Patricia Hickey

News Feature - Serious Feature

Courtney Gousman

Human Interest - News

Dave Colabine Jade Jarvis

Team Coverage

Rob Powers Jonathan Walsh Tara Gardner Tracy Carloss Leah Mazur

Sports Story - News

Jon Doss Andy Sugden

Military - News

Rob Powers Joshua Voight Jeff Barnhill Bridgette Pacholka

Reporter - Sports

Jon Doss

Live Sports Producer

Randy Ziemnik

Reporter - Features/Human Interest

Clay LePard

Continuing Coverage (2)

Jonathan Walsh, Mark Ackerman, Rob Klein, Beth Peak Kevin Barry

Reporter - Investigative

Sarah Buduson

Director - Newscast

Steve Kurrent

Anchor - News

Rob Powers

Sports Excellence

Jodie Heisner



Watch some of the Emmy-winning stories below:



You can find a full list of all the winners here.

